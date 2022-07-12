Garda Hennessy to represent Kerry and Ireland in World games

Garda Caroline Hennessy who is competing in the World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kenmare based Garda Caroline Hennessy decided to set herself a goal – to compete in the World Police and Fire Games – and now that dream is about to come true as she proves her strength and fitness at the games later this month.

The games are taking place in Rotterdam from July 22 to July 31 and are open to members of police forces around the world and Garda Hennessy who lives in Rathmore but is stationed in Kenmare will represent An Garda Siochána at the games.

She is one of several members of the force taking part in the games in their chosen disciplines which range from angling to running.

Caroline’s shown discipline is Crossfit – a mixture of cardio, weight-lifting and gymnastics – combined into a challenging work-out routine that she must undertake at the Word Games that shows her strength and fitness.

It is no easy routine but Caroline works hard at her regular Crossfit Gym Activate in Ballycasheen, Killarney and is ready for the challenge ahead.

For Caroline fitness is important and aside from Crossfit she is also an avid trail runner and her key goal is to encourage her children to follow in her footsteps too and know the important of being fit and healthy.

Caroline has an idea of what she is facing as the first work-out that she will undertake at the World Police Games has been released but after that she had no idea of what she faces as she competes over several days this month.

Caroline says she is looking forward to the games and she will be supported by her husband Paudie and children Aoife and Paudie as well of course all her colleagues in An Garda Siochána across the Kingdom and beyond.

“I am looking forward to it but I am nervous too,” said Caroline.