Galway Rose’s funeral work shines a light on the role for women

The 2022 Galway Rose, Clare Ann Irwin, has put the focus on women who work in the Funeral business.
Clare Ann is a Funeral director and embalmer.
The 26-year-old had originally trained as a teacher after leaving school.
But when the pandemic hit, Clare Ann returned home to help. She has been working at her family’s Funeral home full-time ever since.
Clare Ann’s profile as the Galway Rose put the focus on her job, which many might think is a job that doesn’t involve many women.
Clare Ann encouraged more women to get involved in the role as it is a very fulfilling job.
Being close to families at a difficult time in their lives is a side to the job that is most rewarding for Clare Ann.
She said had there been a female Funeral director or female embalmer in Galway growing up, she would have had a completely different mindset towards the job.
Sean Lynch, proprietor of Hogan’s Funeral Home in Tralee, also employs a female embalmer.
“I think it’s very important to have women working in the business,” he said.
“They add a special touch at a most difficult time for families. We’re proud of the women we have working here at Hogans. They make such a difference.”