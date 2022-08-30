Galway Rose’s funeral work shines a light on the role for women

Galway Rose Clare Ann Irwin and the proprietor of Hogan's Funeral Home, Sean Lynch.

The 2022 Galway Rose, Clare Ann Irwin, has put the focus on women who work in the Funeral business.

Clare Ann is a Funeral director and embalmer.

The 26-year-old had originally trained as a teacher after leaving school.

But when the pandemic hit, Clare Ann returned home to help. She has been working at her family’s Funeral home full-time ever since.

Clare Ann’s profile as the Galway Rose put the focus on her job, which many might think is a job that doesn’t involve many women.

Clare Ann encouraged more women to get involved in the role as it is a very fulfilling job.

Being close to families at a difficult time in their lives is a side to the job that is most rewarding for Clare Ann.

She said had there been a female Funeral director or female embalmer in Galway growing up, she would have had a completely different mindset towards the job.

Sean Lynch, proprietor of Hogan’s Funeral Home in Tralee, also employs a female embalmer.

“I think it’s very important to have women working in the business,” he said.

“They add a special touch at a most difficult time for families. We’re proud of the women we have working here at Hogans. They make such a difference.”