Galway girl, Gemma, is Best Dressed Lady at Listowel Races

Galway Girl, Gemma McDonagh, wowed judges Bairbre Power and Aoife McNamara, to win the prestigious McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady at Listowel Races last Friday.

Gemma wore a beautiful lush green trouser suit which she rented from ‘Dress me up’ rentals and accessorised her look with a custom headpiece from Grainne Maher Design.

For her efforts, as well as the prestige of the title, Gemma now also has a trip for two to New York to look forward to, staying in the iconic Fitzpatrick Hotel in Manhattan with €1,000 spending money, a luxury hamper from McGuires Pharmacy in Listowel and dinner for two with celebrity designer Don O’Neill and his husband Pascal when she is in the Big Apple.

The winner of the McElligotts Kia Most Creative Headpiece on the day was Breda Butler, from Thurles. Resplendent in canary yellow; she purchased her headpiece from milliner Cathriona King and dress from Kimona in Newcastle West, and won €1,000 and a beautiful hamper from McGuires Pharmacy in Listowel.

The McElligotts Kia Most Contemporary Outfit was won by local lady Norella Mary Molyneaux. She wore a vibrant purple suit with matching gold headpiece from Bailey & Co. Boutique in Listowel. She won €500 and a wonderful hamper from McGuires Pharmacy in Listowel.

The judges selected 10 finalists from thousands of beautifully dressed women who turned Listowel racecourse into the fashion capital of Europe for the afternoon. Each finalist received a gift bag from McGuires Pharmacy in Listowel and the organisers with to thank Tanqueray Gin for the sponsorship of the drinks reception in the fashion marquee.

This is the eighth year of McElligotts sponsorship of this prestigious fashion event and their commitment has ensured that Ladies Day at the Listowel Races is one of the premier fashion events on the Irish racing calendar.