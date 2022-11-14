Gáirdín Mhuire keeping West Kerry well fed and watered

Gáirdín Mhuire day-care centre and West Kerry Care of the Aged’s services are long-established on the Corca Dhuibhne peninsula, but change is good, especially when that change addresses a void that needs filling.

When COVID restrictions temporarily closed the centre – which has been a lifeline to countless families in West Kerry since it opened at the turn of the millennium – its staff did not look at the pandemic as a time to take a well-earned breather. Instead, a new service was born, and it has continued beyond the lifting of restrictions.

“When COVID hit, we were instructed to close down and elderly people were instructed to cocoon,” business manager Maria O’Mahony tells The Kerryman. “We were sitting below in the day-care centre, wondering what we could do next. There hadn’t been a meals-on-wheels service offered in West Kerry, and so we started from there, operating the service from our day-care kitchen.

“We were bringing shopping and prescriptions but, more importantly, calling to the people, bringing their dinner and making sure everyone is okay. When we were allowed to open again, we thought we couldn’t drop the service because there were new people who wouldn’t attend the day-care centre but were using meals on wheels.

“We set up a plan to keep this part of the organisation open. We had a building next door, and we thought, ‘we need to turn that into a kitchen’. Thankfully we secured funding from CLÁR, and Dr James Lynch, from Dingle but based in Nevada, wanted to do something for the community in his mother’s memory.”

The centre’s relatively new service will also receive support from familiar friends.

The West Kerry Tractor Run – Mórchuaird Tarracóra Chorca Dhuibhne, to give it its title as Gaeilge – returns for a fourth run on November 27, and since the first edition in 2018, which attracted 147 tractors and raised more than €40,000 for good causes, Gáirdín Mhuire has regularly reaped benefits from the event.

The overall funds accrued for charities during the run’s history have since ticked over €70,000, with Gáirdín Mhuire taking a third of the €12,000 it raised in 2021. It was one of the main benefactors of the inaugural event and will be again this year as it’s a cause particularly close to one of the co-chairs’ heart.

“One of the main organisers of the Tractor Run, Séamus Devane, his late wife used to attend the centre and that’s why it meant so much to him,” Maria says. “It’s a wonderful service for the clients who come in, but it’s also a great support for families. It’s also a wonderful social outlet, and people can just reach out and give us a call, particularly after COVID, when being isolated or lonely is such a problem.

“We offer this centre, they come in at 11am, they have tea and scones, art activities – we have a window that displays our art on Green Street – yoga, a three-course meal, bingo, acupuncture, and then the bus takes them back home or they’re collected by the family members.

“Our last bus was on its last legs, and with help from the West Kerry Tractor Run, we were able to upgrade to a luxury Mercedes Sprinter which we use now, and that also cuts out the costs of upkeep of our previous vehicle.

“When we were first approached by Séamus and John Patrick [O’Sullivan], we had no idea just how much it would do for us. In the first year, we were one of the main benefactors, and we’ve been included in the list of benefactors since then as well.”

That support will never be more welcome than now, with the centre sending out 50 to 60 dinners on weekdays. There is backing made available to the service, but as costs rise all around us, the centre is keen to do all it can to keep meals on wheels rolling smoothly and affordably for clients.

“When John Patrick came to us to say the run would support us again [it is one of two main benefactors in 2022, alongside the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association], it has been so successful for us in the past, we said we’d put it into the meals on wheels and hope it will have the benefit we think it will have,” Maria says. “It operates five days a week, and some people will take a few dinners closer to the weekend.”

It’s no small effort, but it’s one worth making for clients and the wonderful staff working across the wide range of services, all of whom Maria lavished with praise.

“It’s a wonderful team,” she says. “You couldn’t do what we do without having a great team behind you. They all care about what they do, and that’s the key.”

Registration takes place for the West Kerry Tractor Run at its usual departure point, the fish farm in Lios Póil, between 11am and 12pm on November 27, with refreshments available before the tractors leave at midday. There is no set registration fee, but donation buckets will be available on the day.

The run will head west and complete a loop back to Dingle and the Marina Inn, where participants will receive a free dinner. Collection points will be in place around Dingle, and you can donate on GoFundMe at West Kerry Tractor Run 2022 or phone John Patrick O’Sullivan at (087) 280 9801.Organisers again thank the event’s supporters. You can contact Gáirdín Mhuire at (066) 915 1300 or gairdinmhuire@eircom.net.