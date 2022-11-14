Kerry

Gáirdín Mhuire keeping West Kerry well fed and watered

West Kerry Care of the Aged and Gáirdín Mhuire are beloved on the peninsula, and COVID brought about a new and very much valued service, Tadhg Evans writes

Maura Moriarty and Ian Swift in West Kerry Care of the Aged's new kitchen in Dingle where, in the words of John Joe Greaney, they are the "chefs supreme". Photo by Declan Malone
Jimmy Lynch and his wife, Caroline, with West Kerry Care of the Aged Committee members Mary O'Donnell, Marian McCarthy, Marian O'Sullilvan, Phil Riordan, and Margaret Sheehy and centre manager Marie O'Mahony at the official opening of West Kerry Care of the Aged's new kitichen on Green Street, on Friday evening. Photo by Declan Malone

Maura Moriarty and Ian Swift in West Kerry Care of the Aged's new kitchen in Dingle where, in the words of John Joe Greaney, they are the &quot;chefs supreme&quot;. Photo by Declan Malone

Maura Moriarty and Ian Swift in West Kerry Care of the Aged's new kitchen in Dingle where, in the words of John Joe Greaney, they are the "chefs supreme". Photo by Declan Malone

Jimmy Lynch and his wife, Caroline, with West Kerry Care of the Aged Committee members Mary O'Donnell, Marian McCarthy, Marian O'Sullilvan, Phil Riordan, and Margaret Sheehy and centre manager Marie O'Mahony at the official opening of West Kerry Care of the Aged's new kitichen on Green Street, on Friday evening. Photo by Declan Malone

Jimmy Lynch and his wife, Caroline, with West Kerry Care of the Aged Committee members Mary O'Donnell, Marian McCarthy, Marian O'Sullilvan, Phil Riordan, and Margaret Sheehy and centre manager Marie O'Mahony at the official opening of West Kerry Care of the Aged's new kitichen on Green Street, on Friday evening. Photo by Declan Malone

Maura Moriarty and Ian Swift in West Kerry Care of the Aged's new kitchen in Dingle where, in the words of John Joe Greaney, they are the "chefs supreme". Photo by Declan Malone

Tadhg Evans

Gáirdín Mhuire day-care centre and West Kerry Care of the Aged’s services are long-established on the Corca Dhuibhne peninsula, but change is good, especially when that change addresses a void that needs filling.

When COVID restrictions temporarily closed the centre – which has been a lifeline to countless families in West Kerry since it opened at the turn of the millennium – its staff did not look at the pandemic as a time to take a well-earned breather. Instead, a new service was born, and it has continued beyond the lifting of restrictions.

