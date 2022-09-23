Gaelic Scots pay return visit amid continuing ties

Scottish visitors Mujrdo Morrison and Dolina MacLeod with Mícheál de Mórdha and Cathaoirleach Comharchumann Dhún Chaoin Máire Uí Mhurchú in Kruger's on Friday night. Photo by Declan Malone

Scots Gaelic and the Gaelainn of Corca Dhuibhne merged over the past week as a group from Oileán Leodhais (the island of Lewis) visited the people of West Kerry to share experiences and learn from each other.

Links between Corca Dhuibhne and the mostly Gaelic-speaking Bragar and Arnol area of the island of Lewis go back to 2005 when a group of 20 people from West Kerry were made very welcome there during the making of a documentary on naomhoga, entitled Ciaróga Dubha Chiarraí (the black beetles of Kerry).

Contacts have been maintained since then and over the past week a group of five Lewis islanders visited West Kerry to learn more about life and culture here.

They visited Scoil Dhún Chaoin and Comharchumann Chorca Dhuibhne, Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga Cristín de Mórdha talked them through the ongoing efforts to strengthen the Irish language in Dingle, and they visited the south Kerry and Brandon Gaeltachtaí.

“They wanted to see how we are operating community projects and they were very interested to see what we’re doing here in the West Kerry Gaeltacht,” said Micheál de Mórdha who was on that original trip to Bragar and Arnol.

At a gathering in Kruger’s pub in Dún Chaoin on Friday night Murdo Morrison of Bragar and Arnol Community Trust told The Kerryman that “learning from each other and working together” was the main purpose of the visit.

Bragar and Arnol, which has a population of about 500 mostly Gaelic speakers, shares many similarities with West Kerry. Many people work in tourism and related industries, farming (crofting) remains important but often as a second job, a growing number of people are ‘distance working’ in IT and, like West Kerry, they also have a recently established distillery.

They also share some of the downsides: their the local Gaelic-speaking population is under pressure, essential services such as shops, post offices and petrol stations have closed down and the “extortionate” cost of transport between the Scottish mainland and the islands has a severe impact on the cost of living.

Murdo said he felt West Kerry seems to be doing a good job of supporting the Irish language. “Community support for the language is very impressive. In my community we need more of that,” he said.

He added his thanks to Micheál de Mórdha, Anne Marie Nic Gearailt and the people of West Kerry “who have always made us feel very welcome” and said there would be an open door in Bragar and Arnol for visitors from Corca Dhuibhne.