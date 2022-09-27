GAA success for Loughfouder NS

Staff and students from Loughfouder NS who last week were crowned the Allianz Cumann na mBunscoil Two Teacher District Champions. Pictured are Liz Lane(principal), Matt Davis, Seán Crean, Gerard Mangan(coach), Emer O’ Shea (teacher and coach), Lar Collins(coach), Jamie Culhane, Daniel Collins (5th), Daniel Collins(6th), Daniel Mangan, Amy Mangan, Lauren Collins, Ben Brosnan, Ryan Collins and Gearóid Mangan.

Last Friday September 23 was another proud day for Loughfouder NS community as the school football team became the Allianz Cumann na mBunscoil Two Teacher District Champions.

At Ballymac GAA they were up against Knocknagoshel NS, Derryquay NS and Clogher NS and won each of their three matches.

The school played really well as a team and showed great skill and determination even in the pouring rain.

There was great excitement as Miss O Shea presented the District Plaque to team captain Daniel Collins.

It was a well deserved win following weeks of early morning and afterschool training sessions for both staff and students.

Thanks is owed to all of the school’s coaches Miss O ‘Shea, Lar Collins and Gerard Mangan and to all the parents and pupils who came along to support the students on their big day out.

The team go forward now to the County quarter final which will take place in a few weeks.