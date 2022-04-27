GAA President Larry McCarthy visits Kerry to celebrate 135 years of Dr Crokes

The President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy, paid a visit to Killarney on Tuesday last to unveil a plaque giving a clear sense of the depth of Dr Crokes GAA club’s history.

Also in attendance were the relatives of 14 of the 18 founding members of the Killarney club; they were known as ‘The 18 Dangerous Dreamers’, and they founded Dr Crokes on November 2, 1886. This makes ‘The Crokes’ one of the oldest GAA clubs in Ireland, founded just two years after the founding of the GAA itself; and two years before the founding of the Kerry county GAA Board in 1888.

President of Dr Crokes Jackie Looney and Patron Eddie Tatler O’Sullivan were also on hand to unveil the plaque at Fair Hill, Killarney, near the Great Southern Hotel, marking the spot where the club was founded during a secret meeting.

The meeting was held in darkness to avoid detection by the military RIC seeking Land League activists and supporters. The club wrote to Dr Croke, Archbishop of Cashel, seeking permission to use his name for the new club. Dr Croke also conveyed his gracious assent to act as patron in a letter which is still treasured at the club’s rooms today.

135 years on, the club has a rich history in Killarney and Kerry, with wonderful facilities at Lewis Road and several players currently on the Kerry team. Of course, it also has plenty of titles under its belt.

Dr Crokes even played a key role in the GAA’s original acquisition of Croke Park, when one of its members, small Jerh O’Leary, suggested that they choose Croke Park as a home ground.

At Tuesday’s plaque unveiling was Evan Looney from Dr Crokes, who was the man of the match at the Munster Under-20 final the day before. He is a great-grandson of one of the founding members of the club.

Mayor of Killarney Marie Moloney – along with officials from the Munster Council, Kerry County Board, and East Kerry board – also attended.

The descendants of Archbishop Dr Croke, the first patron of the GAA, were invited to the Killarney ceremony, and they duly attended. It was also broadcast online to allow those around the world with connections to the club to join in.

The 18 founders of Dr Crokes included Jack Crowe, Paddy Crowe, Con Courtney, Denny Courtney, Jim Galvin, Mick Gleeson, Dan Guerin, Con Guerin, Jim Kissane, Martin Kissane, John Langford, Mike Looney, Jim McGuinness, Michael Moriarty, Maurice Moynihan, James O’Leary, Michael O’Sullivan and Rob Roberts.

In preparation for the ceremony on Tuesday, a lot of research took place to collate the history, and for project leader Eamon Fitzgerald, it was a proud moment on to see so many descendants of those with links in attendance.

"The highlight for me was being able to trace so many descendants and to have them in attendance,” he said. “It was a great night, and we had a great night in the club after, where Scór members put on a show.”