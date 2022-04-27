Kerry

GAA President Larry McCarthy visits Kerry to celebrate 135 years of Dr Crokes

A remarkable history celebrated with the unveiling of a plaque

Der Brosnan, Teddy Counihan ,President of the GAA Larry McCarthy, Matt O'Neill Chairman of the Dr Crokes GAA, Rachel Foley and Fr Tom Looney pictured with the Croke Cup at the Dr Crokes GAA Club at their commemoration celebration this week. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
Sarah Moore and Aine Kidney, descendant of Con Guerin at the unveiling of new monument to commemorate the founding of the Dr Crokes Club in 1886. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
Dr Crokes unveiled a plaque to commemorate the founding of the Dr Crokes Club in 1886. Left to Right: Matt O'Neill Chairman of the Dr Crokes GAA, Patrick Tatler O'Sullivan Chairman of the Kerry Co. Board, Jackie Looney President of Dr Crokes GAA Club and President of the GAA Larry McCarthy unveiling the new monument. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
President of the GAA Larry McCarthy on his recent visit Dr Crokes to mark their 135th anniversary. Picture includes Matt O'Neill, Donal Sheahan and Fr Tom Looney. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
President of the GAA Larry McCarthy at the unveiling of new monument to commemorate the founding of the Dr Crokes Club in 1886. Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand
President of the GAA Larry McCarthy on his recent visit to the Club, Tuesday 26th April 2022 Matt O'Neill, Donal Sheahan and Fr Tom Looney. Photo: Tatyana McGough Expand

Sinead Kelleher

The President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy, paid a visit to Killarney on Tuesday last to unveil a plaque giving a clear sense of the depth of Dr Crokes GAA club’s history.

Also in attendance were the relatives of 14 of the 18 founding members of the Killarney club; they were known as ‘The 18 Dangerous Dreamers’, and they founded Dr Crokes on November 2, 1886. This makes ‘The Crokes’ one of the oldest GAA clubs in Ireland, founded just two years after the founding of the GAA itself; and two years before the founding of the Kerry county GAA Board in 1888. 

