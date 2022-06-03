GAA memorabilia brings success to Fybough NS

Teacher Ms Eileen Lovett with 3rd to 6th class students holding the green flag given to them for global citizenship and energy. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Teacher Ms Eileen Lovett with 3rd to 6th class students holding the jersey key medal holders with county and club colours that they made for the Junior Entrepreneur Project. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

The future of Kerry business is in good hands giving the business skills demonstrated by pupils at Fybough National School in recent weeks with their profit from their unique Junior Entrepreneur Project (JEP).

Their participation in the project has taught the students invaluable skills according to acting principal Eileen Lovett and they really enjoyed the experience.

Initially in groups children pitched various business ideas to a Dragons Den and ultimately local GAA and Kerry Medal/ Key holders was the chosen project with students not only creating the product but involved in every aspect of the business.

The children worked in five teams: Finance, Marketing & Technology, Design & Production, Sales and Communications to bring the project to fruition and ultimately the GAA products went on sale for €15 each or 2 for €25.

A final sales day for the community was held last week at the school and the children were delighted with the success of the project which netted them €600 in profit which will be used for their school tour.

Read More

Read More

The school and the children are very grateful to the support they received from their local community and want to thank parent and local carpenter John A Hilliard for donating the timber and cutting out the jersey shape, sponsorship from local mechanic Declan O'Sullivan & Sons and William O'Shea, Kellihers Hardware and local shops promoting their product.

“The enthusiasm and dedication with which all the children embraced the JEP has to be admired and indeed was greatly rewarded with the incredible support of our local community through sales and ultimately a substantial profit of €600 which pupils plan to spend on purchasing hoodies for 6th class and subsidising the cost of the school tour,” said teacher Ms Eileen Lovett.

“JEP has been an extremely rewarding and enjoyable experience with all in the class having an important part to play and I'm sure we've future entrepreneurs in our midst here in Fybough NS.”

Meanwhile the school also celebrated their success in the Green School project when they received their Green Flag for Global Citizenship -Energy for their work on the theme of energy both in their own lives and globally.