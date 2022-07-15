Kerry

GAA is great but there are other sports lads!

Sinead Kelleher

Seán O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after kicking the winning point in his side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

All-Ireland fever has hit Kerry. The man on the moon and the dogs on the street know that Kerry are to play Galway in the All Ireland final next weekend.

It is great to see the mounting excitement about the upcoming game, especially given the last two Covid-dominated years. This is probably why there is even more excitement than usual, if that is possible, that we are heading to Croke Park, and beating Dublin on the way has added to the occasion. Seán O’Shea’s winning point will forever go down in the annals of Kerry sporting history, and so it should. 

