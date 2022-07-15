GAA is great but there are other sports lads!

All-Ireland fever has hit Kerry. The man on the moon and the dogs on the street know that Kerry are to play Galway in the All Ireland final next weekend.

It is great to see the mounting excitement about the upcoming game, especially given the last two Covid-dominated years. This is probably why there is even more excitement than usual, if that is possible, that we are heading to Croke Park, and beating Dublin on the way has added to the occasion. Seán O’Shea’s winning point will forever go down in the annals of Kerry sporting history, and so it should.

Column inch after column has followed, radio debate after radio debate, dedicated to his point and the team’s performance. Every man, woman and child is discussing either the winning point or the upcoming game, or both.

But Kerry’s win comes in a month that Niamh O’Sullivan won gold on the world stage in the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland, in a year when we had swimmers, cyclists, runners, athletes and rowers trailblazing in national and international finals.

Just a few weeks ago we had a Kenmare woman, Ellen Vitting, make it through to the Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week – a feat that GAA players have fallen short in in the past. .

Yes, it is a reality TV show, but it is a reality TV show that has attracted GAA players in the past, so surely that legitimises the talent and abilities of the athletes that go through the process. Ellen is a talented athlete flying the Kerry flag.

Last year we had two Kerry athletes make it to the Olympics – the Olympics! – yet they don’t dominate discussions on every street corner. They rowed under the Irish flag, but they had Kerry in their hearts, just as the lads will have next Sunday.

How many people know Elaine Burrows Dillane – one of the county’s top swimmers – who managed to swim solo across the English Channel? No mean feat.

She and all our athletes – be they runners, cyclists, swimmers, rowers or GAA players – train hard to earn their achievements. There are hours and hours of missed time with family and friends while you strive to be better.

It takes dedication to be in the top echelon of any sport, but it is the GAA players who will be remembered most.

The GAA is great, of that there is no doubt, but just once in a while it would be good to remember that there are hundreds of other athletes in Kerry who wear the green and gold with no less pride.

Over the years there have been more than a few big names in sport; the likes of Mick Murphy, Paudie Fitzgerald and Gene Mangan in cycling; Gillian O’Sullivan in race walking and Paul Griffin in rowing.

There are hundreds of others whose names we barely remember. But nobody will forget a Kerry football great.

The GAA gets huge support from grassroots right through to the Kerry team, and its role in our communities is vital. I see young men and women who look up to the Kerry players, hoping some day that they, too, can reach Croke Park.

But there are plenty children who hope, maybe one day, they can represent Ireland in the London or Boston Marathon, or compete in the Olympics or the Tour De France.

And if just a small fraction of the promotion GAA receives went to other disciplines, we would have a more diverse range of athletes in the making.

I can already feel the criticism coming my way that I dared mention that GAA is not the only sport. I, a Kerry woman who is not glued to the inner workings of the Kerry team and its players, and rarely glued to the TV screen when they line out.

I will be told that you can’t compare GAA to any other sport; it is the heart and soul of the county, handed to you automatically when you hail from Kerry, and a lot of that is true, but it is also true to say that not everyone loves GAA.

Don’t worry, I will keep an eye on the big game on Sunday – but I will also keep an eye on our athletes in other disciplines too as they do the county equally proud in the future.