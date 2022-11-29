Fury in Kerry after widow farmer's herd hit by cattle rustlers

The gate the gang targeted, which had been secured with a rope they cut in the dead of night. Photo by John Kelliher

NORTH Kerry’s farming community are furious after a widow’s livelihood was targeted by a callous gang of cattle rustlers who stole five of her prize cows in the dead of night on Friday.

Striking her Tarbert farm under the cover of darkness while most families were indoors watching the Late Late Toy Show, the gang cut a rope to let an entire herd of Whitehead pedigree cows out of a shed before selecting five of the best and making off undetected.

Mary Kissane, who lives in Ballybunion but also farms in Tarbert, spoke of her deep ‘upset’ in the hours since the incident.

She’s facing a loss of up to €10,000 for the cows as she wasn’t insured against theft. But her primary worry now is for the animal’s welfare.

The ICMSA organisation has described Mrs Kissane and her family as very ‘well known and well respected’ and said that their members in North Kerry are furious as to what happened this member of the farm community.

It’s believed the cattle raiders may have been tipped off by someone living in the greater area as it appears the thieves had specific, local knowledge.

“The first I knew of it was when a neighbour rang me at about 11.05pm to say the cattle were out on the road,” Ms Kissane told The Kerryman.

“It was only when we got them back in and took a head count that we realised five had been taken. I’m so upset by it, I can’t believe that something like this would happen to us.

“And I can’t bear to think of anything bad happening to the poor old cows. They were like pets, we minded them so well and I love my animals, whether its cows or dogs or cats. I’d hate to think of anything bad happening them.”

The shed was up to 400 yards from the public road.

Ms Kissane and family found part of the blade likely used to cut the rope securing the herd near the gate.

“I’d say they got in fast and out fast, taking as much as they could in the short space of time. I’m just afraid now that they’re gone and I’ll never see them again.

“They would be easily identifiable. Their DNA has been profiled and one of them has a horn growing the wrong way.”

ICMSA Kerry Chairman David Diggin said farmers from Ballybunion to Tarbert were furious over the crime.

“There is a lot of anger over it now, and especially affecting such a nice woman. She’s a great farmer and really loves her animals. You can tell by her cows, dogs and cats who well they’re minded always.

Mr Diggin suspects the cattle were stolen to order, but for what exact purpose, whether breeding or immediate consumption, remains as yet unclear. “They only good thing is they can be easily identified by genetics if located,” he added.