Further walk-in vaccination clinics planned in Kerry this Thursday

Walk-in vaccination clinics will again be available in Kerry on Thursday, as the last phase of the vaccination roll-out in the county continues.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at either the Tralee or Killarney centres this coming Thursday (September 9) between 3pm and 8pm.

The Tralee centre is at Kerry Sports Academy and the Killarney centre is at Killarney Sports and Leisure.

The walk-in vaccination clinics in Tralee and Killarney on Thursday are open to any eligible person aged 12 or over. Anyone aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by an adult, and will need the consent of a parent or guardian before vaccination.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation eg those hoping to receive a second dose should bring proof of their first dose vaccination (eg your vaccination card) and photo ID.

For anyone waiting for a second dose, it does not matter where you received your first dose – in other words, if you received your first dose with your GP, in a pharmacy or another vaccination centre, you can still attend.

Peggy Horan, vaccination project lead with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said the team at both vaccination centres are looking forward to welcoming people to the walk-in clinics, and will be available to give any reassurance needed about the vaccination process.

“We hope that the later walk-in clinics, running until 8pm, will be useful to people leaving work who may not have been in a position to attend previous walk-in clinics in the county. We’d again encourage employers to share the details of the upcoming clinics in both Killarney and Tralee with their staff. They may also suit parents who can call into the centre after the school collection time, and may also suit secondary school students.

"Our aim is to make it as easy as possible for anyone who hasn’t yet gotten their vaccine to come along and be vaccinated on a walk-in basis, in a safe setting, with a warm welcome from our friendly staff.”