Further delay in Farranfore Killarney road project first mooted almost 20 years ago

Concerned members of the public will have to wait until next year before the preferred route for the N22 Farranfore Killarney road project will be revealed following a further delay announced by Kerry County Council this week.

In November Road Engineer Paul Curry gave an update on the project at the Killarney Municipal meeting and said he was hopeful that Kerry County Council would be given the go ahead to announce the preferred emerging route for the key road project in November but this did not happen.

It is now expected that the preferred route will not be announced until the first quarter of 2023. A similar briefing was given to councillors at the October meeting.

The delay comes following a request from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) that further appraisal of Active Travel and Public Transport modes be carried out.

Mr Curry told councillors at the November meeting “never had developing a major scheme being so difficult.”

In an update to councillors this week he said that the road office will not announce the preferred route this year.

"Please be advised that following the TII Peer Review of the Draft Option Selection Report for the N22 Farranfore to Killarney Project which was undertaken in October, further work has since been requested by the TII. This request will delay the public display of the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor until at least Q1 2023. The additional work sought by TII includes further appraisal of the Active Travel and Public Transport modes potential to meet the scheme objectives.”

The four potential routes commencing on the Tralee side of Farranfore and linking back on to the Cork road south of Killarney town, were unveiled in May 2021. More than 350 submissions were lodged in relation to the proposed routes.

Local communities living along the proposed routes have previously raised concerns about the routes. Landowners in Spa, Lissivigeen, Tiernaboul and Coolcorcoran could be affected as well as Spa GAA club, depending on which of the four routes is ultimately chosen.

Once announced the preferred route will be open to public consultation and the views of the public will be taken into account before the final decision on the route is made.

Kerry County Council has partnered with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport to develop the project which has been ongoing since 2003 and was significantly progressed until it was suspended in 2012 owing to the financial crisis of the time. In 2019, the Department of Transport gave approval to have the scheme revisited and re-opened.