Funeral of Mossie O’Sullivan takes place in Lixnaw

The funeral Mass for Mossie O’Sullivan (63) from Lixnaw, who is suspected of shooting his partner and their son in a murder-suicide last Tuesday at their home in Kilfeighney, took place at 11am today (Monday) in a private, invite-only ceremony at St Michael’s Church, Lixnaw, with burial afterwards at Kiltomey Cemetery.

No death notices were issued for Mr O’Sullivan’s Mass, which was celebrated by Lixnaw Parish Priest Fr Anthony O’Sullivan. Vehicles lined either side of the village’s main thoroughfare as the Mass was being said. Following Mass, the funeral cortege made the short drive to Kiltomey Cemetery. Relatives of Mr O’Sullivan are appealing for privacy following the incident that has shocked the quiet community of Lixnaw.

The funeral of Eileen and Jamie will be held next Monday (September 20) at 11am in St Michael's Church, Lixnaw, with burial afterwards at nearby Kilfeighney cemetery. Eileen is survived by her sisters Mary O'Sullivan and Margaret Reilley, brothers-in-law Sean Reilley and John Cronin; niece Catherine Houlihan, nephews Christopher and Timothy Houlihan, Lee J and Danny Reilley, neighbours, relatives, and friends.

Jamie is survived by his aunts (Mary and Margaret), uncles, Jim and John O'Sullivan, cousins Catherine, Christopher, Timothy, Lee J and Danny Reilly, John, Mike, Denise and Noreen O'Sullivan, neighbours, relatives, and friends. Family flowers only. People can donate, if they wish, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Garda are still trying to establish a motive behind the killings in which Mossie’s partner Eileen (56) and their son, Jamie (24), were shot as they lay in their beds on Tuesday last. Mossie’s remains were found a short distance away from the family home with a gun close to him.