Funeral mass hears of Jimmy’s love of life and family

The legendary publican and Sliabha Luachra man Jimmy O’Brien has been laid to rest in Aghadoe cemetery following his Funeral Mass on Monday, when the congregation heard of a wonderful man whose three great loves were his family, music and the GAA.

Tributes have been flowing in for the 89-year-old, who passed away last Thursday following a short illness, and throughout Killarney and Kerry, friends have gathered to share their stories of Jimmy O’Brien – and it is among these friends “where Jimmy’s memory will be” honoured over the coming months, his Eulogy heard on Monday.

On behalf of the family, his son-in-law, Harry, shared some memories of Jimmy, not least relating to his love of his bar, Jimmy O’Brien’s on College Street, which became something of a Kerry GAA Mecca. There, people gathered before, during and after Kerry GAA games and to this day his bar, though now in new ownership, maintains its reputation as a GAA bar in the town, with no small thanks to Jimmy, who ran it for 52 years.

Jimmy also never missed an All-Ireland no matter who was playing, but his love of GAA went far wider than that, right to the heart of the grassroots.

His love of GAA was showcased at the his Funeral Mass with a Kerry GAA jersey, one of the symbols of Jimmy’s life that was brought to the Altar.

"To say he was an avid of fan of Kerry GAA is an understatement...He was a great supporter of local clubs, and they of him. GAA played a significant part in Jimmy’s life,” the congregation was told at his Mass.

A family photo was also carried to the Altar as a symbol of life and his dedication to his family, which included his beloved wife, Mary Cronin, who passed away in 1994; and his three children: Ann, Siobhan and Jim. His son, Jim, was by his side, looking after him for many years and was his co-pilot as he drove around town in his car. Cars were another great love in his life, and this red ‘Merc’ was one that many will remember.

Jimmy was born in 1932 in Lyreatough in Sliabh Luachra, and it was there Jimmy’s love of music was fostered, but it carried right through his life and into his bar, where many famous musicians played down through the years; many of them were Jimmy’s great friends.

The record of The Kingdom of Kerry, featuring musicians such as Jimmy Doyle and Dan O’Leary, was presented at the Altar to mark this love of music and the many friendships he formed through it.

A piece of bog oak was also presented to mark his roots in Sliabh Luachra, and the congregation was told that it was ‘poignant’ that the location of his pub on the edge of town would receive all those who would travel from Sliabh Luachra, and the place remained as much home to him as his new home in Killarney town.

He purchased Jimmy O’Brien’s bar on College Street in 1959 – then known as Con Healy’s on Fairhill – and he returned home from the US in 1961 to run the bar.

Though he was never the greatest bar man, he was a ‘legendary’ publican who knew the trade was to look after his customers, and that is what he did. He would interview every customer that passed through the bar and would know their family history before he left.

Jimmy passed away in the same week as Paddy Moloney from The Chieftains and “it's hoped that they are sharing a song” in Heaven, the Eulogy said.