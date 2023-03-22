A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of well-known Tralee woman Aileen Kennelly took place at St John’s Church on Wednesday and was celebrated by Fr Bernard Healy.

Fr Healy spoke to the congregation about Aileen’s kindness and commitment to charity throughout her life living in Tralee.

Fr Healy said people gathered to say goodbye to a special person, and that even though ‘love makes the moment of farewell painful’, it was through love and Christian understanding that Aileen will be reunited with her husband Emmet to whom she was so devoted.

“So many good things have been said about Aileen over the past few days,” Fr Healy said.

“Aileen was well known here in Tralee for being committed to different forms of charitable activity. Whether that was with Gorta, St Vincent de Paul, or indeed Meals on Wheels, which she founded,” Fr Healy added.

Aileen’s proud membership of the ICA and the Kerry Choral Union was also mentioned, as was her devotion to Faith and the Dominican Church close to where she lived in Staughton’s Row.

Aileen was a member of the Dominican Holy Cross Choir since her teenage days where she also looked after floral arrangements in the church.

“She was a woman who could rise to different occasions. Aileen ran the McCarthy family business in the immediate aftermath of her father’s passing, and, of course, pitched in at Kennelly’s Pharmacy [her in-laws] as well,” said Fr Healy.

“She loved to walk her dogs and take trips to the Maharees. She had so many other simple pleasures in her life as well. Aileen was [akin] to the model of the Faithful friend in the Book of Sirach: a blessing to so many people,” he added.

Lastly, Fr Healy said Aileen’s Funeral Mass was not simply a time to praise human accomplishment, but explained that the things people will remember with affection about Aileen point towards ‘a present reward and eternity’.

Aileen buried afterwards at Rath Cemetery.