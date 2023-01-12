Kerry

Funeral Mass for Séamus Ó Beaglaoich scheduled for Saturday

Tadhg Evans

Legendary traditional musician and singer Séamus Ó Beaglaoich will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 14.

Mr Ó Beaglaoich died, aged 73, at home on Monday, January 9. His death has led to a huge outpouring of tributes, led by President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Baile na bPoc native will repose at his home from 2pm to 8pm tomorrow, Friday, January 13. His Funeral Mass is scheduled for the following day in Séipéal na Carraige from 11am.

Mr Ó Beaglaoich’s burial will take place in Cill Chuáin Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Máire; children, Breanndán, Eoin, Niall, and Méabh; grand-daughter, Aibhín; and siblings Máire, Eibhlín, Seosaimhín, Caitlín, Bríde, Micheál, and Breanndán. He is predeceased by his brother, John.

