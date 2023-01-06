Funeral arrangements for Fr Donal O’Connor have been announced

The funeral of the very popular Kerry priest Fr Donal O’Connor who passed away suddenly on Wednesday will take place this weekend.

Fr O’Connor will repose at O’Keeffe's Funeral Home in Rathmore on Sunday, January 8 from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church in Rathmore, where requiem mass will take place on Monday, January 9 at 2pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fr O’Connor died at his home in Rathmore on Wednesday, at the age of 61. He was the chaplain at the Munster Technological University (MTU) in Tralee, a position he took up in 2015.

He had previously held the position of Chaplain at Beara Community School and had served as parish priest in Beaufort where he was extremely popular and well-liked. He also served as a curate in Listowel,

He grew up in Rathmore and is a brother of well-known journalist Aidan O’Connor who works for Kerry’s Eye. He is also survived by his brothers, Sean, Denis and David.

In his role at the MTU he was a huge support to students in the college as he was to all his parishioners down through the years..

Bishop Ray Browne led tributes to Fr O’Connor and expressed his deep shock and sadness on the sudden death of the Kerry priest.

"Bishop Ray offers his sympathy to all who mourn him, especially the O Connor family, his diocesan family, and all those he worked with as chaplain in MTU Tralee. May Fr. Donal Rest in Peace,” said a statement from the Diocese of Kerry.

The MTU also paid tribute to Fr O’Connor who played an important role in the lives of students in the University.

"We (the staff and students of MTU) are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of our Chaplain Fr Donal O'Connor. Fr Donal was a great help and support to the MTU community. He will be greatly missed by everyone on the campus,” said said Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar in Kerry, Dr Brendan O’Donnell.

“On behalf of the university, I extend my sincere condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Fr O’Connor often spoke at Diocesan events sharing his thoughts on faith.

During Covid-19 Fr Donal O’Connor led online video messages to parishioners as part of an initiative by the Diocese of Kerry, so chosen for his oratory skills.

Outside of his role of the church he was only known for his many other talents including poetry.