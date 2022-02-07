Fundraiser to help Kerry couple bring daughter from New Zealand to Ireland

An online fundraiser has been set up to help Kerry couple, Kerry and Bryan, bring their daughter Ruby Rose home to Ireland from New Zealand.

An online fundraiser that was set up to help two Kerry natives bring their four-year-old daughter – who was born with an extremely rare medical condition – back home to Ireland from where they are currently living, New Zealand, has raised nearly €30,000 in the week since it was set up.

Ruby Rose – who was born to Kerry Hayes (Milltown) and her husband Brian O’Connor (Ballymac) in Christchurch in New Zealand back in June 2017 – was born with an extremely rare genetic disorder known as TBCK. She is one of under 70 known cases of this rare genetic disorder in the entire world and she is the only known case in New Zealand.

TBCK Syndrome is a life limiting autosomal recessive neurological disease that causes intellectual disability, epilepsy, and developmental delay.

Ruby is completely dependent on others for all aspects of her care. She is wheelchair dependent, non-verbal, has brittle bones and has a CVI vision impairment. In addition to this, she also has respiratory difficulties which makes flying a lot more challenging, especially long haul which requires her to have an additional medical oxygen supply for the trip.

The fundraiser, set up by Kerry’s brother Denis Hayes, originally had a target amount of €25,000 but they have surpassed this amount and then some; at the time of writing, the fundraiser currently sat at €29,897 raised.

All of the money raised will go towards helping to bring Kerry, Bryan and Ruby back home to Ireland with Ruby – although born in NZ – having never been granted a permanent visa because she doesn’t meet the medical requirements put in place by Immigration New Zealand. She is currently on a temporary visitor visa which expires in March 2022.

In January 2020, Ruby (who was just two-years-old at the time) was served 21 days’ notice to leave New Zealand as her previous visa application had also been rejected, and she was to be here illegally in the eyes of Immigration NZ.

The family were granted a three month stay to help give them time to get everything sorted for their move back to Ireland but them COVID struck and the family have been hunkering down and sheltering ever since, trying to keep Ruby – who has a compromised immune system – as safe as possible.

Described her uncle, Denis, as an “extraordinary little girl”, Ruby has been provided with outstanding care and support by her parents and the team of medical professionals and specialist therapists that have worked with Ruby over the years.

As Ruby is the only known case with this condition in NZ, much research and active learning have been carried out to fully understand how to meet Ruby’s needs. She is nonverbal and non-mobile, but Denis – who also lives in Christchurch – says that she loves nothing more than spending time in the swimming pool with the sensory effect of the water, assisted pony riding and loves to spend time in sensory rooms with music and lighting being her favourite.

Ruby’s health has been up and down over the years with numerous hospital admissions. Several medical interventions and surgeries have been carried out to ensure that Ruby is kept comfortable and happy and to alleviate her from any of the negative aspects caused by her condition.

Ruby became a big sister to a healthy little boy called Leon in July of 2021. Leon has brought much joy into the lives of all those around him at this difficult time. However, with the latest hospital admission and the upcoming expiration date of Ruby’s Visa, Kerry and Bryan have been forced to decide that returning to Ireland is the best and only decision for them.

Writing on the fundraising page, Denis said that the move to Ireland will be “emotionally and financially draining on this young family" so he set up the fundraiser to help their “impossible move” that little bit easier for them.

"Ruby requires various aids and apparatus with walkers and standers to help her build strength for her muscle development. They will need to source specialist equipment on the Irish side once they land,” wrote Denis.

“They will spend a lot of time and energy getting Ruby into the specialist care system in Ireland to build a professional team to provide expert care as necessary when they return. Kerry and Bryan will also need to find suitable accommodation and a wheelchair-accessible vehicle to ensure that they can get Ruby transported safely when they get home,” he continued.

The link to the fundraiser for Ruby can be found here: https://bit.ly/3LqMaCS

Any additional funds raised from the fundraiser will be donated towards the TBCK Foundation to help aid further research into this extremely rare genetic disorder.