Fundraiser to help bereaved boys buy their home

Members of the Clifford family attending a recent fundraising coffee morning. Now a GoFundMe has been set up to help raise funds for the boys to buy their home. Front left to right Helen Burke, Conor and Andrew Clifford.Back left to right: John Hayes, James, Patrick and Jack Clifford, Mary Hayes, and Valerie Foley. Photo by Michael Kenny

The heart-breaking loss experienced by the Clifford boys- who lost both their parents without months – has touched the hearts of the county and fundraising has been taken place to help them as they deal with their grief and secure their futures.

Now a GoFundMe Page has been launched to help them buy their home in Milltown where they once lived with their parents.

Patrick 21, Jack 14, Andrew 8 and Conor 5 lost both their parents to cancer. Their mom, Elaine, who is originally from Kilgarvan, died in August and just five months later in January their father Padraig also passed away. He was diagnosed with cancer on January 17 after becoming unwell in December and he lost his battle with the deadly disease on January 25.

The community in Milltown and across Kerry have rallied to do their part to help the bereaved boys and try and secure finances for their future.

Now, it is hoped that the community will once again row behind the Clifford family in an online fundraiser organised by Mary Hayes to raise funds to buy their home.

The boys now reside in the rented family home in Milltown; this fundraiser is being set up to raise enough money to allow the Clifford boys to purchase their family home and secure their future. Any donations to help the Clifford boys reach their goal of owning their own home would be very much appreciated,” the Go Fund Me says.

“The Clifford family are extremely grateful for the kindness and generosity they have received during this very difficult time.”

Almost €30,000 has been raised of an €80,000 goal in just five days.

The GoFundMe Page is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-clifford-boys-purchase-their-home?fbclid=IwAR1Mhz-x4Zjusx60y9or1BpWBFJgyR946IkGoLe-6lRF14CAPBkDWzE9zcM