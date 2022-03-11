Fundraiser set up to aid recovery of Kerry man severely injured in California

An online fundraiser has been set up for Listowel native Niall Maher after he was left severely injured after being hit by a car in California in January of this year.

A fundraiser set up in aid of a Listowel native who was severely injured after being struck by a car driven by a suspected intoxicated driver in while he was walking back to a friend’s in California back in January of this year has raised over €40,000 in the three days since it was created.

Niall Maher had flown to California to visit a friend who was terminally ill in hospital and who had been given just weeks to live.

It was on January 22 when Niall was walking to back to a friend’s home that he was hit by the car, leaving him with serious and life-changing injuries including broken bones in his legs, his knee, elbow, eight ribs, and his shoulder.

As well as this, there was also severe internal damage to his kidney, liver, and adrenal gland; a fracture to the c7 in the neck and upper back and the largest, and most worrisome for Niall and his friends and family, a laceration to his scalp that caused a brain bleed, swelling, and a serious traumatic brain injury.

The road to recovery is a long one for Niall with his partner of 13 years, Zita – who created the fundraiser for Niall – revealing that she was told by doctors in her first conversations with them that Niall had suffered a “life changing injury”.

Niall is described by Zita as living a life full of of kindness and humour and that as a filmmaker, Niall has a deep love for the cinema, the arts, and deep creativity.

On his road to recovery, Niall is facing a number of challenges including orthopedic surgery for his knee and elbow, occupational therapy to learn to live his life on his own again, speech therapy to regain his singular voice and physical therapy to regain his independence.

But most concerning for everyone who knows and loves Niall is the recovery that he'll face from his brain injury with Zita writing on the fundraiser that doctors are measuring his potential recovery time in months and years, not days and weeks.

Niall is currently receiving treatment in San Jose, with a team of hospitalists who are skilled and dedicated to him but Zita said that Silicon Valley is among the most expensive places in the world and that much of Niall’s post-acute care will have to take place here in California until he's physically and mentally able to tolerate air travel.

Niall is scheduled to be discharged from the hospital at the end of March, and the cost of his recovery until he's cleared to fly will be substantial.

All money raised through the fundraiser will go towards paying for caregivers, accommodation, rehabilitation equipment, living expenses, flights and travel costs, transport to doctors and treatment and surgeries.

Anyone looking to donate to the fundraiser for Niall can do so through the link here.