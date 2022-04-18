Fundraiser for family who lost parents in just a few months

The late Padraig and Elaine Clifford with their four boys, Patrick, Jack, Andrew and Conor.

The organisers of the upcoming fundraising coffee morning on Saturday April 23rd next which will take place in The Nagle Rice Community Centre Milltown from 10am- 1pm. The event is in aid of the four Clifford boys who tragically lost both their Parents Padraig and Elaine within months of each other. Left to right: Mags O’Connell, Kathleen Walker, Valerie Foley, Emma Foley, Darragh Foley, Tim O’Sullivan and Jerry Fleming. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The thoughts and prayers of the entire county remain with the Clifford family following the loss of both their parents to cancer within just five months of each other.

Padraig Clifford (46) passed away in early January following a short battle with cancer, just five months after the death of his wife – Elaine, also from cancer – a day before her 41st birthday.

Padraig and Elaine left behind four beloved sons: Patrick, Jack, Andrew and Conor. Conor just started school in September, while their eldest son, Patrick (21), worked alongside Padraig in the family business.

Now, a close friend of both Elaine and Padraig’s has organised a coffee morning to help raise funds to build a future for the four boys as they come to terms with a heart-breaking loss.

Valerie Foley said that the death of both Elaine and Padraig ‘devastated’ the entire community in Milltown and beyond. Elaine is originally from Kilgarvan.

"The reason I decided to host a coffee morning is because I knew Elaine and Padraig before they passed away. Elaine died in August and Padraig in January. Their deaths were devastating for the community but especially for the four lovely boys. They were such a lovely couple, always smiling. They were devoted parents to their boys and they were very proud of them,” said Valerie.

She said the coffee morning will give the community an opportunity to remember two much-loved Milltown locals.

Padraig was heart-broken following the death of his wife in August and had been trying to come to terms with this loss when he became ill and was subsequently diagnosed with cancer himself.

There have been several fundraisers to help the family, including a vintage run and GoFundMe page, and it is hoped that the coffee morning in Milltown will further support the four boys.

The event takes place next Saturday, April 23, at The Nagle Rice Community Centre, Milltown, from 10am to 1pm. Fantastic spot prizes will be up for grabs on the day, including signed Kerry and Munster jerseys; lunch vouchers; afternoon tea vouchers; a bracelet from Keane’s in Killarney; and hampers.

"We hope to have big turn out on Saturday. There will be entertainment By DJ Donal Clifford and lots of home-baking, so please come along and support our event,” Valerie said.

She added that she would like to thank everyone for the fabulous spot prizes they’ve made available; and everyone who has helped organise the event and are helping on the day.

"I know Elaine and Padraig will be smiling down on us that morning,” she said.