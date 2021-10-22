Funding of over €210k announced for 11 Kerry tourism amenity projects

The Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre is one of 11 tourism amenities in the county to be awarded funding

Funding of €210,341 has been announced for 11 Kerry projects as part of an investment in adventure and rural tourism projects and amenities.

The funding, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), which was set up to support the enhancement of recreational amenities nationally including mountain trails, forest walks, beaches, rivers, lakes, blueways and greenways.

Projects across every county have been chosen for investment of up to €20,000 under ‘Measure One’ of the scheme, which is being delivered in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

Funding for larger projects under Measure 2 and 3 of the scheme will be announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development in the coming weeks.

The successful Kerry applicants are as follows:

Ballybunion Cliff Walk will receive €20,000 for enhancement works to the walking route.

Glanteenassig Forest Park Amenity will receive €19,890 to provide passing laybys for road users accessing the forest park.

Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco and Activity Park is to get €20,000 to fund eco-friendly lighting of public realm areas

‘Walks of the Ring’ on the Iveragh Peninsula receive €20,000 to promote existing easily accessible beach, lake and river walks along the peninsula.

Funding of €16,000 has been allocated to fund the repair of the Tralee Canal Lock Gates.

Sive Bog Walk, in Listowel has been allocated €20,000 for enhancement route to bringing it up to the required international standard.

€20,000 has also been provided to fund lighting of the Moyvane Wood Walk.

Asdee Loop Walk has been allocated €20,000 to rejuvenation of the Asdee section of the Shannon Way Trail and create a trailhead.

Valentia Island, Collums Cup Loop Walk are to receive €19,736 to develop an eight kilometre loop walk on Valentia Island.

The South Kerry Development Partnership has been allocated €16,915 to carry out trail enhancement works on a number of established community walks in South Kerry and to update the exisiting trails brochure and on-line map.

Kilgarvan Loop Walks will receive €17,799 To develop two loop walks.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomed the funding.

“This funding will enhance and further develop a number of significant outdoor activities in the county including walking trails, blueways and a myriad of outdoor activities. It is a welcome and timely boost for amenities enjoyed by both locals and visitors alike,” she said.