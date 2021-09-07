Fun in the sun as Tralee Dynamos host charity family fun day

Evan and Kyle Lucio show off their medals that they won at the Tralee Dynamos Family Fun Day to their parents Amy and David. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Mia Leane and Caoimhe Fitzgerald waiting for the start of the Tralee Dynamos Open Day on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Joe Hanley.

The organising committee of the Tralee Dynamos Family Day on Sunday which was organised in aid of the Kerry Parents & Friends Association. Pictured are front l-r: Tony Duggan, Paddy and Julian Carmody, Jamie Quirke,Terence O'Connor and Luke Murphy. Back l-r: Ross O'Connor, Frank Sheridan, Sheila and Kelly Fitzgerald, Eoin Cassidy, Billy Stack, Eddie Foster and Damian Diggins. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Damian Diggin, Doherty Pryce, Jessica Diggins, John Farragher and Emma Farragher enjoying themselves at the Tralee Dynamos Family Fun Day in Monavalley in aid of Kerry Parents & Friebds Association on Sunday. Photo by Joe Hanley

Ella Dargan, Ellie O'Sullivan and Aoibhe Scanlon enjoying themselves at the Tralee Dynaos Family Fun Day on Sunday afternoon which was held in aid of the Kerry Parents & Friends Association. Photo by Joe Hanley.

The Kerry Parents & Friends Association – who provide such vital services all around Kerry - were the big beneficiaries of a family fun day day organised by Tralee Dynamos at their grounds in Cahermoneen on Sunday afternoon.

With charities unable to hold so many of their traditional fundraising events over the past 18 months, events such as these have become extremely vital to their ongoing survival.

Starting at 1pm and running until 4pm, the fun day – of which there hasn’t been too many of these kind of events over the course of the last year-and-a-half – was chock full of excited children and their families as they took part in events such as a children’s and adults tug of war, egg and spoon race, face painting, an under age Dynamos team vs ‘Rest of the World’ match and the much anticipated over 40’s match.

Taking to social media afterwards, the organising committee gave a special thanks to everyone who showed up on the day and to all those who volunteered as well, adding that the day was a “great success”.