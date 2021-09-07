Fun in the sun as Tralee Dynamos host charity family fun day

The Kerry Parents & Friends Association – who provide such vital services all around Kerry - were the big beneficiaries of a family fun day day organised by Tralee Dynamos at their grounds in Cahermoneen on Sunday afternoon.
With charities unable to hold so many of their traditional fundraising events over the past 18 months, events such as these have become extremely vital to their ongoing survival.
Starting at 1pm and running until 4pm, the fun day – of which there hasn’t been too many of these kind of events over the course of the last year-and-a-half – was chock full of excited children and their families as they took part in events such as a children’s and adults tug of war, egg and spoon race, face painting, an under age Dynamos team vs ‘Rest of the World’ match and the much anticipated over 40’s match.
Taking to social media afterwards, the organising committee gave a special thanks to everyone who showed up on the day and to all those who volunteered as well, adding that the day was a “great success”.