Full steam ahead for Killarney Rugby Club

Killarney Rugby Club is full-steam ahead with its underage teams as sports returned to normal after lockdown.

Minis co-ordinator in the club Liam Murphy said “Everything is going great, it’s kicked off since the start of September when we stepped back around the end of April, and everything is going well. Now we’re getting back into routine, so we’re looking forward to playing matches against other clubs in the next few weeks.

“Numbers wise, we’re doing very well, we have a good mix of boys and girls, a lot of girls especially these days, at all ages all the way up to U18s. It’s great to see girls getting active and playing rugby. This year, in particular, we have a good few kids around the four-years-old mark who are doing their version of rugby, which is very fun. At that age it’s non-contact, so it’s just introducing them to it and making it fun.

“We always welcome new people, and with the football finishing up, we’ll probably get more players coming in from there. No experience needed, you’ll learn as you go, and anybody who wants to give it a try, just pop up to training on Saturday mornings at 10am.”