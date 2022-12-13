Kerry

From behind the Iron Curtain to farming in Kerry it has been a journey for one of Ireland’s newest citizens

Marcus Gunter and his wife Ina following the citizenship ceremony last week in the INEC. Expand
Marcus Gunter from Germany and now living in Cahersiveen has become one of Ireland's newest citizens. Expand

Marcus Gunter and his wife Ina following the citizenship ceremony last week in the INEC.

Marcus Gunter from Germany and now living in Cahersiveen has become one of Ireland's newest citizens.

Sinead Kelleher

Back in 1991 when Marcus Günther first came to Kerry little did he think that 31 years later he would officially become an Irish citizen and more-over a fully fledged Kerry man.

A hitch-hiking trip in 1991 led to a more permanent move to the wilds of South Kerry two years later for a year but he never left. 

