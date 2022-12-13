From behind the Iron Curtain to farming in Kerry it has been a journey for one of Ireland’s newest citizens

Back in 1991 when Marcus Günther first came to Kerry little did he think that 31 years later he would officially become an Irish citizen and more-over a fully fledged Kerry man.

A hitch-hiking trip in 1991 led to a more permanent move to the wilds of South Kerry two years later for a year but he never left.

Last week Marcus was one of 63 Kerry residents and one of 3,500 people who received Irish Citizenship and he is more than proud to represent his new country.

In fact he is fast becoming famous for his new citizenship given his Late Late Show appearance on Friday night but for Marcus it has been an interesting journey to get to where he is today.

And he has certainly adapted to Kerry life and Kerry ways having spent his first stint in the county living in Dromid in South Kerry with bachelor farmer Paddy Curran.

“I helped him with the cows, painted his house inside and out, and worked in the bog, cutting and saving the turf and bringing it home. Those were the days,” recalls Marcus.

It was also Paddy who put paid to Marcus’s understanding of the English language.

“I thought I had decent English but once you live with a man like Paddy you realise you don’t. Half the time he didn’t have his false teeth in when he was talking!”

Paddy has since passed away but it was his kindness that brought Marcus to Kerry and a new life. Marcus was born and raised in Magdeburg, a city in East Germany behind the Iron Curtain.

“My grandparents became refugees at the end of World War II when they had to flee their homes before the advancing Russian army, so the horrible events of recent times in Ukraine feel very personal to me.”

“When the wall came down and East Germans were free to travel, one of my first destinations was Ireland – I had seen the Rock of Cashel in a magazine and thought it looked so romantic.”

He hitch-hiked around Ireland and on this journey he met Paddy when he gave him lift from Glencar to Castlemaine. He asked Marcus to send him a Christmas card which he duly did and in 1993 when Marcus decided to come to Ireland again Paddy opened his home to him.

“I intended to stay for a year, mainly to experience a different lifestyle and to improve my English. It didn’t quite work out that way: like so many other people, I couldn’t escape and South Kerry has been my home since 1993. I have happily lived here more than half of my life now,” he says.

Marcus soon settled into the community in South Kerry working in The Bay View Hotel in Waterville as a kitchen porter and also at ‘Wilsons’ Sock company in Cahersiveen from 1993 until 2007 when it finally closed.

Marcus started on the floor doing shift work at the factory and ended up as IT Manager putting his qualifications in Computer Science to good use. He now works for Dell and lives in Cahersiveen with his wife Ina O’Dwyer and it was through her and her son that Marcus became involved in a campaign to save St Mary of the Angels. It was this campaign that led him to deciding to apply for Irish Citizenship.

“My wife’s son Bernard (Bubo) lives and thrives there so this is a very personal issue and cause to me. I started to look into national policies and how they affect people with disabilities like Bernard. I wrote to ministers and made submissions to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters. It was around this time that I felt a growing desire to be able to vote in Dáil elections and constitutional referendums. As an EU citizen I was always able to vote in local and European elections but this was not enough anymore,” explained Marcus.

So in 2020 he started the process that led him to the INEC last week to get his Irish Citizenship. It was a day that was bitter-sweet for Marcus given that one of the referees for his application passed away in May. Mortimer Moriarty, late of Mannix Point, Cahersiveen, was one of his closest friends for 25 years and he wished he was there to see him get his Irish citizenship and most importantly for March he is now ‘officially’ a Kerry man.

“Of course Ina had me converted a long time ago but now I’m officially one of ye and if anyone asks “Are you from Kerry?”, My answer will be “I am, arruh” and I have the passport to prove it,” he said.

He said applying for his Irish Passport this week after the ceremony last week was a proud moment.

“It felt good to click Irish citizen.”

And what does he love about his new country: “The scenery and landscape and the people who are so friendly.”