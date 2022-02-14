Friendships at the heart of Ballyduff native Danny’s new Siamsa Tíre show

Danny O'Mahony, a renowned traditional musician from Ballyduff, will be joining forces with joins forces with the equally renowned Steve Cooney (pictured) for their 'Trad Connections' show in Siamsa Tíre on February 25.

FRIENDSHIPS and special connections past and present will be at the centre of a show by Ballyduff native Danny O’Mahony and his fellow musician Steve Cooney’s in Siamsa Tíre in Tralee later this month.

The show, which will be part of the famous theatre’s ‘Trad Connections’ series, held with support from the Arts Council of Ireland, will take place on Friday, February 25, at 8pm and promises to be quite the night, with old friends Danny and Steve set to perform together for the first time since RTÉ’s ‘Up for the Match’ programme ahead of the Kingdom’s clash with Dublin in the 2019 All-Ireland final.

It will be special to see the two long-time friends reunited and doing what they do best but, more poignantly, they will be joined too – in a sense – by their late friend, Tony McMahon, who passed away last year and who was both a friend and huge inspiration to Danny when he was starting out as a young musician.

Tony’s memory, spirit and legacy will be remembered and honoured on the night by Danny, who will be playing an accordion belonging to Tony himself. It’s in this way, Danny said, that it will be like the three of them are all on stage together.

Danny spoke to The Kerryman last week about his excitement about getting back on stage, playing with Steve and how he would spend hours as a youngster listening to cassettes of the late Tony McMahon.

“It’s going to be a relief to get out there [on stage] in amongst all the excitement. There’s a big anticipation about being back on stage, and both Steve and I are both hoping that it’s like cycling a bike, that we can just pick up where we left off back in 2019,” he said.

“It’s going to be an unusual sight to be looking out at Siamsa Tíre with a masked audience, but we’re both just really looking forward to getting back and to play together again,” he added.

Danny and Steve first met when Danny would to go back to play at Páidi Ó Sé’s in Ventry when the musician was just, in his own words, “a young lad”.

“Steve used to come in there after he’d finished up wherever he was playing, and we’d play a few tunes together there or I’d go back to his house, his recording studio, and that’s about 30 years ago now. We’ve met on an off over the years at different events but our paths haven’t crossed too often, not often enough,” said Danny.

“One of the best events we’ve played together was at the Sean McCarthy festival a few years ago with the singer Cathy Jordan, and the three of us did that concert in honour of Sean McCarthy and on that night too, Brendan Graham – the great songwriter and composer – was there too. That was one of the great nights in this locality that Steve was around for,” he said.

Danny and Steve will no doubt be hoping to replicate this great night in Siamsa on the 25th, and what better motivation could they have than that of honouring Tony’s memory and legacy.

“He [Tony] was an inspiration for me from day one. The day of my Confirmation, my mother took me to town and I got two tapes in Caball’s shop. My mother bought me a watch at the front of the shop and I made a beeline back to the music section, where they had a lot of cassette tapes and LPs. Two recordings that I got that day for my confirmation, and one was Tony McMahon’s solo album,” he said.

Fast forward years later and little did that same child – who listened to those recordings of Tony playing for hours on end – know that he would one day grow up to meet, play with and be able to call the same Tony a friend of his. Not alone that, he would get the chance to play that very same accordion that he had spent hours listening to growing up.

“You can imagine that’s the accordion that I was listening to on the radio when I was growing up, that’s the accordion that’s on that recording that I bought and that was made in the ‘70s, it’s very special,” he said.

“Playing on Tony’s accordion, his legacy of musical inspiration will be chanelled between us.”

Another accordion that Danny will be using on the night used to belong to one Tom Carmody, who holds the accolade of being the first North Kerry musician to be commercially recorded for the Columbia record label in New York.

It’s an instrument with a long history having been custom-made for Carmody in the US in the 1920s

“He was a prolific musician in the States, and he was the resident Irish musician in the Waldorf Astoria in New York,” he said.

