Friendly jackdaw making (anti)social calls

Micheál Keane with the Dingle jackdaw who perched on his shoulder, and wasn't inclined to leave, on Friday afternoon. Photo by Declan Malone

A jackdaw who is fond of human company is making a name for himself around Dingle these days by calling into workplaces, perching on people’s shoulders and occasionally carrying out sneak raids on shops.

On Friday the jackdaw turned an eye towards Ó Catháin Iasc Teo in the Wood where he alighted on an unsuspecting Micheál Keane, who was happy to entertain the visitor. “He landed on my arm, then he jumped up on my shoulder and now I can’t get him to go away,” said Mícheal as he brought brought the jackdaw around to see the fish factory workers.

Although jackdaws are normally very cautious around humans, this bird wasn’t at all nervous and even seemed to enjoy the attention. He sounded a bit different as well. Jackdaws usually say something like… jaaaccckkk, but the Dingle jackdaw utters a more melodious hooh-yee sound.

The strange talk coming out of the jackdaw has led to local speculation that he is a pet who might have grown up in the company of a parrot and that he’s working on saying something like ‘how’s the goin’ hi?’.

After spending some time on Micheál’s shoulder the jackdaw flew off and he was later reported making a bit of a nuisance of himself at a local shop where he arrived in the door and took a fancy to Cístí Ceann Trá apple pies. He was very friendly towards his fellow customers and the shop staff but didn’t take well to being shown the door and croaked in defiance when he was politely asked to leave.

The jackdaw also appeared on social media after a visit to Dingle Crystal where he can be seen sitting on Seán Daly’s shoulder and paying great attention to the work of glass cutting.