Frankie Dettori to ride at Listowel Harvest Festival

Three years after Frankie Dettori rode at Killarney Racecourse, the legendary Italian is confirmed to ride at the Listowel Harvest Festival on day three, Tuesday, September 20.

This will be the first time the Italian jockey has ridden at Listowel Racecourse on a day that features the Listed Edmond & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes.

Frankie’s flying visit to Listowel Racecourse will see him compete at all Kerry racecourses, having rode at Tralee Racecourse in 1998 and at Killarney Racecourse in 2019.

“We can’t wait to have Frankie ride on day three of our Harvest Festival - it will be a real treat for racegoers to see such a racing legend in the flesh,” said Pat Healy, Chairman of Listowel Racecourse.

“Frankie has had great luck riding in Ireland so hopefully, he can ride a few winners and racegoers can enjoy his famous flying dismounts in the Listowel winners’ enclosure,” he added.

The 51-year-old Italian-born, British-based jockey is one of racing’s most successful jockeys and recognised sports people.

Known for his distinctive flying dismounts, he has won all the major Flat races around the world including multiple Group and Classic races in Ireland.

The seven-day Listowel Harvest Festival runs from Sunday, September 18 to Saturday, September 24. For further information and tickets see www.listowelraces.ie