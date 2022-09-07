Frankie Dettori ruled out of Harvest Festival engagement due to suspension

The visit of Frankie Dettori to the Listowel Races is off after the Italian jockey picked up a 14-day suspension following his ride on Torquator Tasso at Baden-Baden in Germany on Sunday last.

Dettori was scheduled to ride on day three of the meeting in what would have been a major draw for the festival. However, the dream encounter will have to wait at least another year.

Read More

The suspension, issued for overuse of the whip, is set to run from September 18 to October 1, making him ineligible to ride at the Harvest Festival.

Listowel Race Committee confirmed the news in a statement, saying while it is a source of great disappointment, Frankie Dettori remains committed to riding at Listowel and has promised to ‘grace us with his presence’ at the Harvest Festival in 2023.

“Until then, the Harvest Festival must go on and thankfully, the utterance of ‘race week’ chatter is becoming more prevalent in Listowel with each passing day. We look forward to welcoming you to the 2022, Listowel Harvest Festival,” the statement read.

Harvest Festival tickets are available via www.listowel races.ie, while the Listowel Races Ticket Office, located on Lower William Street, Listowel, will be open Thursday to Saturday from 12 to 3pm.