Frank Pilkington (33) remembered at Funeral Mass after fatal Kenmare crash

Frank Pilkington’s brother and best friend, John, has paid tearful tribute to his late sibling, who was looking forward to becoming a father later this year.

Frank died following a crash on the N71 Kenmare-to-Glengarriff road last Wednesday evening, February 15. He was just 33 years old.

At Frank’s Funeral Mass in St Gertrude’s Church, Firies, on Monday morning, Fr Padraig Kennelly described Frank as “A young man who had so much to live for and had so much lived in his 33 years.

“Last Wednesday evening was to be another normal evening for you, the Pilkington family, and Frank, who went to pick up [his partner] Lisa after work,” Fr Kennelly said. “And whatever happened, Frank left this life. Your lives were thrown upside down, inside out.”

Fr Kennelly told the congregation that Frank was recently asked when he would buy a house, and his response impressed the Firies Parish Priest deeply.

“His answer was, and I thought this was beautiful, ‘Well, first I’m going to pay off mom’s mortgage’…that, to me, is a guy who was a cut above,” Fr Kennelly said.

“His biggest joy for him this year was he was going to be a dad in July. He was going to be the best dad. He even bought the book, ‘How to be the Best Dad’.”

Gifts brought to the Altar represented some of Frank’s many passions. A bird-feeder symbolised his love of nature, while a guitar left leaning against his coffin spoke of his love of music. He adored swimming, represented by a wet suit; while a pillow stood for the love he had for his grandmother. After-shave, books, and a family photo were also presented.

His brother, John, delivered a touching Eulogy.

“I’m truly grateful and privileged that I got to spend my life with the most unique of legends… you were always happiest in life when you made other people happy, which wasn’t very difficult as you just had to walk into a room to make people smile,” he said, adding that Frank touched the lives of more people during his 33 years than most could if given three lifetimes.

“Frank, my brother, my best friend, my world, and my soul mate,” he said. “There are no words to express how irreplaceable you are. We are truly devastated and saddened beyond all comprehension, and I will miss you every day for the rest of my life. This is not goodbye forever, it’s goodbye for now. I love you.”

Frank Pilkington is sadly missed by his mother, Geraldine; sisters, Elaine and Niamh; brother, John; partner, Lisa; niece, Faith; nephews, Ben, Mathew, and Oscar; brothers-in-law, Matt and Michael; extended family and many, many friends.