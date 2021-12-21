‘Fr Kevin McNamara was always the people’s priest’

Kerry footballers Brendan Kealy and Colm Cooper with Kerry Rose Veronica Hunt starting the Radio Kerry Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle in Killarney with Colr Cathal Walshe, Karina McCarthy Secretary Fr Kevin McNamara and Colr Donal O'Grady Mayor of Killarney on Saturday.

Fr Kevin McNamara lighting the Eucharistic Candle for the International Eucharistic Congree in Dublin 2012 with local children from Killarney who made their First Holy Communion this year at the Corpus Christi Mass in St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin.

Tributes have been paid to the late Fr Kevin McNamara who passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning leaving a huge void in the communities and parishes where he served as parish priest for over 30 years.

Fr McNamara’s final appointment was as Parish Priest of Glenflesk where his passing has been met with huge sadness.

But Fr Kevin’s influence is far-reaching having touched the lives of people in the communities of Moyvane, Knocknaure, Asdee, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore and Killarney during his time as a priest.

As energetic as he was motivated, and as committed to community life as he was to his Faith, are just samples of the many tributes to Fr Kevin from parishioners and friends as they come to terms with the loss of an inspirational friend.

Fr Kevin could be controversial in his views and was an activist wherever he served. He rose to any challenge that threatened his Faith, or that of his community.

When Covid-19 first posed a challenge to Church attendances in the spring of 2020, Fr Kevin showed unprecedented innovation and determination to ensure his flock could attend Mass in Moyvane.

The sight of cars parked outside the Church as Fr Kevin said Mass became a symbol of the human spirit’s propensity for defiance in the face of adversity.

The Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne told The Kerryman of the widespread shock and sadness at the sudden death of Fr. Kevin McNamara.

“He was parish priest of Glenflesk, having served previously in Killarney, Rathmore and Moyvane,” said Bishop Browne.

“Fr. Kevin was in hospital for a number of days, when this morning (Tuesday) he suddenly took ill and died. Fr Kevin was a man of huge energy and colour. We all regret his passing. Fr. Kevin rest in peace,” he added.

Fr Kevin touched the lives of many people during his time, leaving a lasting impression with his kindness and dedication to Faith.

Mairead O’Hanlon from Asdee described Fr Kevin as her ‘best friend’ during his time as Moyvane PP.

Following Fr Kevin’s posting to Glenflesk earlier this year, Mairead and her family travelled from north Kerry to Clonkeen Church every Sunday to hear Fr Kevin’s sermons.

“I would describe him as my best friend, and I’m absolutely devastated,” she said.

“We spoke on the phone two or three times every day. He was the people’s priest,” Mairead told The Kerryman.

“He reached out to everybody: the young, the elderly, the sick, the vulnerable, the marginalised, and lapsed Catholics, who for one reason or another had given up on the Church or the Church had let them down. He reached out to everybody, and he brought them back.

“He was such a holy and devout man, and his energy and enthusiasm knew no equal. His ministry was exceptional, he had a way with words,” said Mairead.

Eileen Fleming from Gneeveguilla Parish Council knew Fr Kevin personally from his time in the parish. She described Fr Kevin as having ‘a big heart and a soft heart’ when it came to dealing with people.

“He was full of life and energy. He was one of the kindest people you could have in the parish,” Eileen said.

“He was very progressive. If Fr Kevin had something in his head, he would have to do it. He was with us before he moved to Moyvane.

“I was in town when I heard the news and the whole street was talking about him, he meant a lot to all of us. He will be missed all over the Diocese of Kerry and further afield.

Fr Kevin was known all over Ireland. Whenever he went on television or radio, he made a big impact on people listening in.

“People who were in trouble or sick will never forget him. He had a big heart and a soft heart. He had a way with words that very few people had. He was a modern priest with a great appreciation for people. Fr Kevin could relate to everyone,” said Eileen.

Anna-Maria Kennelly from Moyvane also paid tribute to Fr Kevin. It is fair to say that Fr Kevin made his biggest impression while PP in Moyvane where he worked tirelessly in raising funds to renovate the Church.

“He was huge for our parish. He had a huge personality, and he was a serious doer,” said Anna-Maria.

“He transformed the churches in Moyvane and Knockanure. He did a power of work in a short space of time. He was an amazing man to make money for doing up the Churches. We had the coldest church in Ireland until Fr Kevin came. He raised money for heating, roof repairs and for painting the Church,” she said.

“Once Fr Kevin came and did what he did, we have never looked back. He went above and beyond during Covid to reach his congregation.

“Those Masses gave people a huge lift when they needed it most. They came from all over north Kerry to hear Fr Kevin’s Mass. We will miss him terribly,” said Anna-Maria.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae knew Fr Kevin personally over the years. Fr Kevin will always have a place in the hearts of members of the Healy Rae family, he said.

“I had a very close, personal relationship with him. He said my late father’s funeral Mass and he recently said his yearly mass in Kilcummin,” said Michael.

“He was a man of the community who immersed himself with his parishioners. He was a priest, a politician, an entertainer and an all-round great character.”