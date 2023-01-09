Fr Donal O’Connor ‘left a profound and lasting impact’ on people, his funeral Mass hears

The late Fr Donal O’Connor was described as a man who had great empathy with people in times in need, always there to listen as a friend and as a priest, his funeral Mass on Monday heard.

His kindness, humour and talents were recalled as tributes to the well-known priest were paid at the Mass in Rathmore – the very church where he was ordained in 1996.

Fr Donal passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 4, at his home in Shinnagh, Rathmore, at the age of 61.

His funeral Mass was led by Bishop Ray Browne and con-celebrated by priests from across the Diocese of Kerry and further afield.

Symbols of his life brought to the altar by his family included the Breviary, the book of universal prayer of the church which represented Fr Donal's “all-embracing love for people and his devout prayer life”.

A pen was also presented to mark his academic achievements, including his BA and degree in Theology. The pen also represented his consoling words.

A poetry book was brought to the altar to remember his talent in verse and his understanding of human nature and the value of true friendship.

The final symbol of Donal's life was that of a clown, to mark his sense of humour.

Read More

"His presence lit up every occasion and we give thanks for his sense of humour,” said Bishop Browne.

Fr Francis Nolan, a close friend of Fr O'Connor’s, said he lived his life to the full.

"He had an amazing faith in Jesus Christ and, as we know, his capacity for goodness and compassion was immeasurable,” he said.

Fr Nolan first met Fr Donal when they were both boarders at St Brendan’s College in Killarney, and they would regularly visit each other’s houses. Fr Nolan said 'The Sem’ was a happier place because of Donal.

He said Fr Donal, too, made plenty of friends in his time in Maynooth.

When Fr Donal took a break from the priesthood, he worked in Crag Caves and in several hotels, which broadened his horizons, but he ultimately returned to the priesthood, where he made a huge difference to many people over the years, not least the young people he helped as Chaplain in Beara Community School and most recently as Chaplain at the Munster Technological University (MTU). He also served as Parish Priest of Beaufort and as curate in Listowel.

"He could communicate with young people and made them feel valued. He understood their culture,” said Fr Nolan, who also recalled how the parent of a college student who had died was comforted by Fr Donal after losing their son.

Fr Nolan said Fr Donal's legacy will be to remind priests to go that ‘extra mile’ with people; sometimes too-often forgotten in ministry life, but never forgotten by Fr Donal.

A moving tribute was then read by his brother, Aidan O’Connor, as the congregation heard how Donal was a ‘kind and compassionate’ man who understood the pain of others.

Aidan recalled how his brother was always ‘mingling with the underdog’ and would console those who were sick, lost or hurt.

"He recognised and was drawn to brokenness because Fr Donal knew it - he was broken himself,” said Aidan, adding: "He understood the pain of others, he didn't just talk the talk but he walked the walk because he had walked in broken shoes himself”.

Aidan said his brother was ‘witty’, ‘intelligent’, 'gregarious but humble’ and 'rebellious yet conservative’ and, as such, made a lasting impact on people.

He spoke of how Fr Donal loved candles, a symbol of light and hope, and how he believed that there was a crack in everything to let the light in.

"Thank you for being our light,” he said, concluding with a poem written by Fr Donal – aptly titled ‘The Candle’.