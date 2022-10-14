Fourth man arrested over Thomas Dooley killing released without charge

The Late Thomas Dooley, a father of seven from Killarney, pictured with his wife Siobhán.

The fourth man arrested over the killing of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee last week has been released without charge.

Mr Dooley (43) died after he was attacked at Rath cemetery in Tralee following a funeral on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. His wife was also seriously injured in the attack.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested in Cork on Wednesday and detained for questioning at Tralee Garda Station.

On Friday morning gardaí announced that the man has been released from custody without charge and a file on his case will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Dooley’s younger brother, Patrick Dooley (35), with an address at 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his cousin and namesake, Thomas Dooley (41), of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have both been charged with his murder and remain in custody at Cork Prison.

A third man who was arrested last Monday in connection with the killing was also released without charge on Wednesday.

Tommy Dooley was laid to rest in Tullamore, County Offaly on Thursday.



