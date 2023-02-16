Four-year driving ban for driving with no insurance

A Waterville woman has been disqualified from driving for four years after driving with excess alcohol and without insurance.

Ann Marie Gaughan of Lake Road, Waterville, was before Cahersiveen District Court after she was stopped at a checkpoint on December 21,2020 at Ardcost, Portmagee and found to be in breach of several road-traffic offences.

She was found to have no insurance and to be be driving with excess alcohol. She returned a blood/alcohol reading of 122mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood, a result which put her in the two-year driving-ban category.

The court heard she had consumed several alcoholic drinks earlier in the day.

Ms Gaughan has six previous convictions, and this was the third time she was found driving without insurance, the court was told.

Judge Waters queried as to how she was still driving on the day in question when she should have been disqualified from driving on that date for a previous no-insurance offence. He said she should have been subject to compulsory disqualification previously.

Her solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said that no mention of a disqualification was made at that time and that Ms Gaughan could not be expected to know that she should not be driving.

Judge Waters disqualified her from driving for two years for driving with excess alcohol and fined her €300. She was also disqualified from driving for four years for driving without insurance and convicted and fined €400. She was also convicted and fined €200 for having no licence.