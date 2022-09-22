Four Kerry properties included in next Youbid online auction

A beachside holiday home is one of four properties in Kerry going under the hammer in the latest Youbid online auction.

Number 67 Banna Beach is a three-bedroom, detached cottage within the grounds of Banna Beach Holiday and Leisure Resort and has an advised minimum value (AMV) of €90,000.

Situated a short stroll from the blue-flag beach, the cottage has a large communal garden to the front and rear, a kitchen and dining area, and a shower room with wash-hand basin and WC.

All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes. There is a swimming pool at the resort as well as indoor and outdoor playgrounds, a bar, restaurant and gym facilities.

A second holiday home is also going under the hammer in the auction, organised by property portal youbid.ie.

Number 15 Sneem Leisure Village is a well-maintained, three-bedroom residence located within walking distance of of Sneem.

With an AMV of €190,000, the modern property is located in a development of only 20 houses.

Measuring 95sqm, and set over two floors, there is an open-plan living and dining area with kitchen, utility, guest toilet and bedroom with ensuite on the lower level.

On the first floor there are two further bedrooms, one of which is en-suite and the main bathroom completes the accommodation.

Two family homes are also open for bids.

In Listowel, Number 58 Feale Drive is a semi-detached, three-bedroom home in a cul-de-sac which offers huge potential to discerning buyers.

With an AMV of €190,000, the house has an entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining, rear lobby with tiled floor and rear door access, three upstairs bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is a neatly presented gravel garden and concreted area with brick built boundary wall, pillars and a wrought iron galvanised gate at the front with off-street parking.

At the rear, there is a compact concrete rear yard. A variety of services and local amenities are within walking distance of the house.

Also in Listowel, Number 24 Cois Baile is a three-bedroom semi-detached home with an AMV of €140,000.

Spanning 122sqm, on the ground level there is an entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining area, utility and WC with walk-in shower.

On the first-floor, there are three bedrooms – two of which are ensuite – a family bathroom and large hot press.

The property is also conveniently located close to the town centre and local amenities.

Fifteen lots from 10 counties are featured in the September 29 auction.

All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie