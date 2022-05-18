Fossa GAA invites you to a ‘Night with the Legends’

Fossa GAA Club is organising a fundraiser for club facilities and has put together ‘A Night With Legends’ at the INEC. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Fossa GAA club may have legends of their own with the Clifford brothers but they club has brought even more legends to Kerry with their fundraising event this July.

Aptly named ‘Night with the Legends’ has brought big names from GAA circles together for a fundraising event for the Kerry club that is home to some of Kerry top GAA players.

Names such as Colm Cooper, Ambrose O’Donovan, Pat Spillane, Colm O’Rourke, Jack O’Shea, Joe Brolly, Niall Cahalane., Darragh Ó Se, Bernard Brogan Senior, Mikey Sheehy and Peter Canavan are among the invited legends.

So too are Eamon Fitzmaurice, Larry Thompson, Jimmy Barry Murphy, Mike Frank Russell and Darren O’Sullivan.

And such is the billing list that organisers were forced to change their venue to the INEC to meet demand for tickets and this demand is continuing much to the delight of organisers who are hoping that the event will be one of the key events this year.

"It is just exploded and it is getting bigger by the day, “ said PRO Shane Kelly.

The event in the INEC on July 5 will be hosted by Billy Keane and Pat Healy who will conduct interviews with the legends and those in attendance will also be able to join in and chat with sporting stars via Tim Moynihan from Radio Kerry with a roaming mic.

Tickets for the event are €25 and advertising is also available. All funds from the event will be used to construct under-age dressing rooms for the club.

The cost of this development project is in the region of €120,000 and it is hoped this fundraiser will go a long way in helping raise the necessary funds.

Tickets are available from James O’Shea on 0868151852