Fossa GAA celebrates ‘legends’ success

From left: Christina McKenna, Mags Faley, Eilish Walsh from Listowel enjoying 'A Night with Legends' in the INEC, hosted by Fossa GAA. Photo: Tatyana McGough

l to r: Saoirse Bennett, Joe Cahillane, Catherine O'Reilly, Orla Moynihan, Ana Bellew Aoife Kissane enjoying the event " A Night with Legends" in INEC on Tuesday, 5th July 2022.Photo: Tatyana McGough

Irish rally driver Paul Nagle at the "A Night with Legends" in INEC on Tuesday .Photo: Tatyana McGough

Niall Botty O'Callaghan, Kathy O'Callaghan, Liz Lucey, Tadgh Scannell and Siobhan Guerinat A Night with Legends organised by Fossa GAA at the INEC.Photo: Tatyana McGough

From left: Ambrose 'Rosie' O'Donovan (Kerry), Eamonn Fitzmaurice (Kerry), Niall Cahalane (Cork) and Jimmy Barry-Murphy (Cork) at A Night with Legends in the INEC on Tuesday last .Photo: Tatyana McGough

Billy Keane and Mary Jo Curran at the event " A Night with Legends" in INEC on Tuesday, 5th July 2022.Photo: Tatyana McGough

It isn’t often that you get sporting legends together in one room but Fossa GAA club pulled off a coup last week to bring sporting stars from around the country and the Kingdom itself for one night only.

And such was the interest in the night that around 1,200 bought tickets for the unique and aptly named ‘Night with the Legends’

Among the sporting stars that attended were Colm Cooper, Ambrose O’Donovan, Pat Spillane, Colm O’Rourke, Jack O’Shea, Niall Cahalanea and Darragh Ó Se,

Bernard Brogan Senior, Mikey Sheehy and Peter Canavan, Eamon Fitzmaurice, Larry Thompson, Jimmy Barry Murphy, Mike Frank Russell and Darren O’Sullivan were also invited guests.

The legends took to the stage in groups to discuss sport and share stories of their glory days and the audience also got the opportunity to ask questions of some of the country’s top sporting stars and more importantly some of Kerry’s greatest stars.

Organiser of the event are this week delighted with the success of their fundraising night.

"It was a great great night,” said PRO of Fossa GAA Club Shane Kelly summing up the night.

While the phenomenal sale of tickets raised substantial funds, an auction on the night bolstered fundraising even more and with the rather unique opportunity to purchase a Greyhound, it proved a draw. A signed Kerry jersey belonging to Fossa’s own legend David Clifford was also auctioned while a signed football from the legends in attendance was another top prize. A raffle also took place on the night further helping raise funds for the club.

All funds from the event will be used to construct under-age dressing rooms for the club and hopefully in future help create more GAA legends.