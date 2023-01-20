Fortnight of top trad on the Wild Atlantic Way as County Fleadh returns to Ballybunion

TWO bumper weekends of competitive trad music and set dancing are to make for one lively June in Ballybunion as the County Fleadh returns to the resort for the first time since 2012.

The Kerry County Fleadh is the annual Comhaltas Ceolteóirí Éireann competition from which musicians, singers and dancers qualify for the Munster Fleadh (being held in Tralee this year) en route to the coveted All-Ireland finals.

But it’s much more than that, as performers take to the streets and venues thrill to the sound of our traditional music.

"We’re really excited to have the County Fleadh return to Ballybunion for the first time since 2012,” County Fleadh PRO Marie Houlihan told The Kerryman this week.

"It’s being held over two weekends, with set-dancing on the first weekend and all the music on the second.”

The set-dancing takes place over the weekend of June 10 and 11; with the music on the following weekend of June 17 and 18.

"But we will be running busking competitions on the streets over both weekends, with plans for gigs in the local pubs and a gig rig set up in a central location to ensure the County Fleadh involves the whole town. We expect it will provide a great boost with all the footfall for the pubs and businesses which are coming on board in the organising now,” Marie explained.

Over a thousand competitors are expected over the two weekends, many of them travelling with parents and family members in a very welcome boost for the season in the resort.

St Joseph’s Secondary School, now state-of-the-art following extensive renovations in recent years, is the venue for the music competitions, with Ballybunion’s massive Tínteán Theatre the venue for the dancing competitions. Bands will also perform in the Tínteán.

"We’re very lucky to have such wonderful facilities in Ballybunion and they lend themselves perfectly to the County Fleadh, as do all the hospitality businesses we have here too. It’s an excellent location for the event with everything well within walking distances,” Marie said, adding:

"And we have a great committee working on it now with the community to ensure the best possible experience for everyone. It’s not all about competition of course, enjoyment is very important too. It’s about having fun and that’s why the busking competition is so important bringing it all onto the street for everyone to enjoy, performers and their audiences.”