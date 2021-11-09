Former Tralee Debenhams workers to feature in book

Richard Grey (Waterville) who was the winner of the Renard GAA Club, Car draw and presenting Richard with the keys is Brendan O'Sullivan (Divanes Motors, Castleisland. FRont Darcy O'Connell (Chairperson), Richard Grey (winner) and Brendan O'Sullivan (Divanes Motors Castleisland). Back Doreen O'Neill and Nuala McDaid (Renard GAA Club) and Denis Divane (Divanes Motors, Castleisland). Photo Joe Hanley

The cover of the new book 'Tales from the Debenhams Picket Line' which features stories from those involved in the 400+ day protest in Tralee.

The story of former Debenhams workers in Tralee is featured strongly in a new book written about the protests that took place nationally over the course of 406 days.

It was back in April 2020 that Debenhams announced suddenly that it was going into liquidation, resulting in the loss of over 1,000 jobs nationally and over 100 jobs in its Kerry outlet.

Former workers – who were seeking a ‘fair’ four-week pay per year’s service redundancy settlement rather than the basic statutory payment – immediately mounted protests outside the chain’s 11 stores, including the Tralee branch, to prevent agents of the liquidators KPMG removing valuable stock.

In Tralee, the protest lasted over 400 days until it was broken up, in early May of this year, when gardaí forcibly dragged protesting ex-staff from the road to clear the path for liquidators’ agents to access and clear out the shuttered shop.

Now the stories behind these protests all over the country are being told in a new book, entitled ‘Tales From The Debenhams Picket Line’, written by Sue O’Connell and Fergus Dowd.

The book was officially launched in Cork last Friday morning by Cork All-Ireland Hurling-winning captain Seán Óg O hAilpín and Kerry All-Ireland-winning captain Dara Ó Cinnéide, who on the day also presented the book to a number of the workers who had travelled up to the launch.

Speaking to The Kerryman last week, Fergus Dowd – whose father is a Ballymac man – said that the book has a strong Kerry connection and features stories on Amy Hourigan and Trish O’Sullivan, two of the many people who showed what he described as an “amazing level of determination” over the course of Tralee’s 400-plus-day protest outside the former Debenhams store in Manor West.

It was one of the longest strikes in Irish history.

“These are the stories of ordinary people who just had this amazing level of determination,” said Fergus.

“One of the girls from Tralee that we interviewed was Amy Hourigan, and she had just bought a house and was actually painting her front room with her mother at home when she got the generic email with no signature just saying her job was gone,” he continued.

“This is a young lady who had a seven-year-old son. She was picketing all night, and then she was going home to look after him during the day and was then back picketing at night. It was amazing,” he added. “There’s a funny story in the book, another Tralee woman, Trish O’Sullivan. Her and Amy, they were two of the people who went into the occupancy in Patrick St. They travelled up at 2am, the whole country was in lockdown, and they got stopped by the Gardaí in Macroom on the way. The garda does a tour of the car, asked Trish for her licence, and asked them where they were going, and they said they were going to the Debenhams picket line. The garda smiled and just let them on their way,” said Fergus.

Also included in the book are supporters’ stories, including the bands The Proclaimers and Deacon Blue; BAFTA award-winning actress Maxine Peake; and Hillsborough survivor Peter Hooton, who all sent video messages during the strike to the workers from the UK.