Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern is guest of honour at O’Connell school in South Kerry

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was the guest on honour in South Kerry last week as the Daniel O’Connell School welcomed key speakers to reflect on Irish politics and history.
The 2022 Daniel O’Connell lecture at the Ring of Kerry Hotel on the opening day of the event last Friday saw Mr Ahern interviewed by journalist Stephen Collins.
Organisers of the school were very pleased with not only the wide range of topics on the agenda but also the key speakers who attended and brought a wealth of knowledge to the school.
Director of the Daniel O’Connell school, Maurice (Muiris) Brick, said that what made the event particularly interesting was that the topics discussed not only reflected on history but on the lasting legacy key figures and events have today. Among the topics for discussion were mental health and Ireland’s handling of epidemics.
"The lectures were not frozen in time...they linked historical topics to contemporary history,” he said.
Professor Brendan Kelly, who is a Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College, gave a talk on Cahersiveen-born Ada English, member of the Second Dáil and pioneer of public health in Ireland, discussing the links between her work and mental-health care today.
The talk on the Spanish Flu by Dr Ida Milne also linked in with the far-more recent COVID pandemic.
Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann Mark Daly was also a guest speaker on ‘The Evolving Role of Seanad Éireann since 1922’, as was Professor Robert Gerwarth of UCD, who gave a talk on ‘The Irish Civil War in an International Context’ and provided a different view of the Civil War through the lens of other Civil wars of that era in loctions such as Finland and Russia.
Daniel O’Connell’s home in Derrynane hosted Saturday’s talks, which included speakers Dr Colum Kenny and Richard O’Connell of the O’Connell family, and Patrick and Paul Murray were at hand to launch ‘The Life and Times of Kathleen O'Connell 1888-1956: Éamon de Valera's Indispensable Secretary.’
The Daniel O’Connell school was live-streamed this year, further helping to develop the school worldwide.
The directors are proud of this development and hope to further build on that again next year.