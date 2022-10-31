Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern is guest of honour at O’Connell school in South Kerry

The O' Connell Family left to right: Emily Linehan, Morgon O' Connell, Daniel O' Connell, Rickard O' Connell Ann Quinlan and Nichola Fitzsimons at the Daniel O'Connell school. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Councillor Ronan Mc Mahon, Shelia Cleere, Dr Declan Downey and Cathy Mc Mahon who attended Derrynane on day two of the Daniel O'Connell School. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Mickey Ned O'Sullivan gave a talk about the History of Gaa in The Con Keating Memorial Park Front Row left to right: Mary O'Connor, Shelia O'Shea (St Mary's Chairperson) and Marian O'Sullivan Back Row left to right: Christy O' Connell, Senator Mark Daly and Mickey Ned O'Sullivan.Photo by Christy Riordan.

Left to right: William De Burca, Mary O' Connor, Sean Galvin, Johnny Galvin, and Eamon De Burca outside The Home of Daniel O' Connell at the book launch during the Daniel O'Connell Summer School. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Eamon O' Fearghail, Grandnephew of Kathleen O' Connell who launched the book 'The Life and Times of Kathleen O' Connell'. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Listeniing the interview with former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern at the Daniel O'Connell school. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Brian O' Sullivan Local Artist Presenting Bertie Ahern with The Daniel O' Connell Award at the Daniel O'Connell Summer School. Photo by Christy Riordan.

In talks at the Daniel O'Connell Summer School in South Kerry. Front Row left to right: Professor Maurice Bric, Bertie Ahern (Former Taoiseach) and Mary O'Connor Back Row left to right: Christy O' Connell, David O'Connor Leonard Hurley and Senator Mark Daly. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Bertie Ahern (Former Taoiseach) being Interviewed by Stephen Collins (Columnist with Irish Times) during the Daniel O'Connell Summer School. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was the guest on honour in South Kerry last week as the Daniel O’Connell School welcomed key speakers to reflect on Irish politics and history.

The 2022 Daniel O’Connell lecture at the Ring of Kerry Hotel on the opening day of the event last Friday saw Mr Ahern interviewed by journalist Stephen Collins.

Organisers of the school were very pleased with not only the wide range of topics on the agenda but also the key speakers who attended and brought a wealth of knowledge to the school.

Director of the Daniel O’Connell school, Maurice (Muiris) Brick, said that what made the event particularly interesting was that the topics discussed not only reflected on history but on the lasting legacy key figures and events have today. Among the topics for discussion were mental health and Ireland’s handling of epidemics.

"The lectures were not frozen in time...they linked historical topics to contemporary history,” he said.

Professor Brendan Kelly, who is a Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College, gave a talk on Cahersiveen-born Ada English, member of the Second Dáil and pioneer of public health in Ireland, discussing the links between her work and mental-health care today.

The talk on the Spanish Flu by Dr Ida Milne also linked in with the far-more recent COVID pandemic.

Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann Mark Daly was also a guest speaker on ‘The Evolving Role of Seanad Éireann since 1922’, as was Professor Robert Gerwarth of UCD, who gave a talk on ‘The Irish Civil War in an International Context’ and provided a different view of the Civil War through the lens of other Civil wars of that era in loctions such as Finland and Russia.

Daniel O’Connell’s home in Derrynane hosted Saturday’s talks, which included speakers Dr Colum Kenny and Richard O’Connell of the O’Connell family, and Patrick and Paul Murray were at hand to launch ‘The Life and Times of Kathleen O'Connell 1888-1956: Éamon de Valera's Indispensable Secretary.’

The Daniel O’Connell school was live-streamed this year, further helping to develop the school worldwide.

The directors are proud of this development and hope to further build on that again next year.