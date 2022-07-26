Kerry

Former RTÉ journalist who sexually assaulted a woman has been jailed for 15 months

By Declan Brennan

A former RTÉ journalist who sexually assaulted a woman while she was sleeping has been jailed for 15 months.

Mícheál Ó Leidhin (38) of Sunnyside, Malahide Road, Artane was convicted last April of sexual assault at his former home in south Dublin in the early hours of the morning of May 13, 2018.

