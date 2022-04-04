Former NFL player Joe Thomas enjoys some of what Killarney has to offer

Former Cleveland Browns player Joe Thomas pictured at Torc Waterfall with his wife Annie Thomas last week as the former NFL star enjoyed a 10-day trip to Ireland.

Joe Thomas, who played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns from 2007 to 2017, and who is regarded as one of the best offensive linemen of all time, enjoyed a brief visit to the Killarney area last week where he visited Torc Waterfall, Muckross House and enjoyed food and drink in the Laurels.

The former NFL is clearly making the most of his retirement as he visited just a few of the sights and sounds of what the Killarney has to offer alongside his wife Annie with the former American football tackle posting photos of his trip in Twitter over the weekend including a photo of the couple posing together in front of Torc Waterfall.

Although he spent the entirety of his career with the Browns, a franchise who are traditionally one of the least successful in the league, Joe’s career stats are exemplary and he was invited to the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons and did not miss a single play in his career until the 2017 season (his final season in the NFL) and his 10,363 consecutive snaps played is the longest streak since the NFL began recording snap counts in 1999.

As well as enjoying Torc, Muckross House and the beauty of Killarney National Park, Joe and his wife also enjoyed some delicious food and drink in one of Killarney’s most famous establishments, The Laurels, where the couple enjoyed what they described on their Twitter as the “best pub meal hands down” of their entire trip.

Ireland to do:

-hike Torc Mountain in Killarney & visit the Muckross house pic.twitter.com/sCRmku0TPp — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 2, 2022