Former home of Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin on the market

Businessman Bill Cullen and partner Jackie Lavin. Their former Killarney house is now on sale.

The stately home and accompanying guest house has a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is located in 34 acres within Killarney National Park.

Besides its own lake, the property also has a tennis court and inside it boasts a jacuzzi and snooker room.

The property, built in 1995, in on the market by Tom Spillane and Savills on behalf of the receiver, following debts amassed by the the couple who were estimated to be worth millions. Despite legal proceedings in respect of the house the receiver is now selling the property.

"The home is discreetly located at the edge of and surrounded by Killarney National Park and is accessed via a discreet entrance through the National Park. The gated entrance and private rhododendron lined driveway leads to a delightfully rural and private setting with views over The Lakes of Killarney, Torc Mountain and the MacGillycuddy Reeks in the distance. This unique and wonderful home is an oasis in this world renowned and historic part of Ireland, only a stones through from Muckross House and parklands and a few minutes' drive to Killarney town,” the brochure states.

The former Apprentice star and well-known businessman, Bill Cullen and his partner Jackie lost their fortune when Mr Cullen’s business empire collapsed.

The couple are also the former owners of Muckross Park Hotel which they took over in the 1990’s and completely revamped. They lived at Killegy house while being involved in the hotel. The hotel went into receivership in 2013 and was subsequently sold.

Last year a High Court judge has ruled that a legal claim placed by businessman Bill Cullen on a property in Kerry be vacated. Mr Cullen claims an interest in a property known as Killegy House, Muckross, Killarney, in proceedings he has taken against a number of parties including receivers appointed over a number of his companies. However his claim that he was entitled to some of the proceeds was not upheld.

The High Court decision allowed the sale to go ahead and the property is now on the market.

The property had also been the subject of other, separate proceedings taken by Mr Cullen's partner Ms Jackie Lavin. However, that action was settled following out of court talks in 2017.