Former chairperson Pat O’Driscoll agrees to mediate in dispute between Kerry IFA executive members

Former Kerry Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Chairperson Pat O’Driscoll has offered to step in as a mediator as controversy continues to rumble within the association’s Kerry branch.

A meeting took place between County Officers in Castleisland last Friday, at which the complaints lodged by branch chairperson Kenny Jones against three executive members were discussed, according to a statement released by the officers in attendance.

The Kerryman revealed in August that the branch’s chairperson, Kenny Jones, had submitted a complaint against John Joe Mac Gearailt, who recently resigned as Kerry’s vice-chairperson; and Michael O’Dowd, the county’s Dairy Chairperson.

Castlemaine farmer and Kerry IFA Forestry Chair Francis Foley confirmed to The Kerryman on Monday that he is the third executive member subject to a complaint.

Read More

Mr Jones alleged that he received an abusive text message from Mr Mac Gearailt in May, as well as an abusive phone call on another date. Mr Jones claimed that Mr Foley had undermined him on WhatsApp and had also called an Officers’ meeting without consulting him. Mr Foley strenuously denies any wrongdoing, vowed to ‘clear my name’, and does not intend to stand down as Forestry Chair.

Officers said they expressed their frustration at some unfilled positions on the County Executive at Friday’s meeting. They also asked former County Chair Pat O’Driscoll to act as a mediator in the controversy that has engulfed the branch, and he told The Kerryman he has agreed to this “provided that all parties were in agreement that it wouldn’t undermine due process”.

The officers claim Kenny Jones did not attend on Friday despite issuing an invite to him, but this newspaper has been unable to contact Mr Jones for comment.

The officers at the meeting agreed that the matter should have been dealt with within the county and have requested that an item about the matter be taken off the agenda for the next IFA National Council, to allow time to find a solution at county level. An answer to this request was sought from National IFA by close of business on Tuesday, October 11.

Mr Foley claims that the independent investigation by Gerard Dollard into the complaint against him is not complete. Mr Mac Gearailt confirmed he received a report from Mr Dollard and claimed no disciplinary action is being recommended against him as he has already left the association.

It is unclear what the complaint against Mr O’Dowd relates to. He confirmed Mr Dollard has completed an investigation into the allegations against him, and he also confirmed he is facing exclusion from holding an IFA position for the next four years. The Kerryman understands there is a provision to review this decision after two years. He declined to comment further save to say he is unhappy with how the matter has been handled.

The Kerryman has contacted national IFA for comment on the investigations into the three men but has not received a response.