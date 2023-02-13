Former Bond girl Jane Seymour visits Killarney to mark turning 72 this week

Aileen Garvey and English actress Jane Seymour pictured at Randles Hotel in Killarney over the weekend as she celebrated her birthday.

Killarney is no stranger to welcoming all manner of guests but this past weekend saw the popular tourist destination welcome a very famous face indeed in the form of the one and only, Jane Seymour.

The Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning actress, famous of course for her role in Roger Moore’s James Bond debut film, ‘Live and Let Die’ where she played Solitaire, Bond’s love interest, was in Killarney celebrating her upcoming birthday.

The actress turns 72 this coming Wednesday and she made sure to mark the occasion with a night of celebration at the famed Randles Hotel in the town.

Aside from her iconic role in the Bond film, Seymour further gained acclaim through her starring role in the extremely popular 1990’s American television series, ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’.

Seymour has starred in an array of films throughout her extensive career, including Somewhere In Time, Wedding Crashers, Love, Wedding, Marriage, Little Italy, The War with Grandpa and Friendsgiving amongst many others.

In addition to her acting career, Seymour is also the founder of the Open Hearts Foundation and she has (co-) written several children’s books and self help books. She has also created the Jane Seymour Designs label which includes sculptures, jewellery, furniture and fashion.