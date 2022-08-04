Kerry

Former Belfast IRA man says Kerry’s republican history ‘inspired’ him during 1970s conflict

Former IRA volunteer Paddy McMenamin talks about his new book that charts his political life story in Belfast during the Troubles, to qualifying as a secondary school teacher in his 50s. 

Former IRA volunteer, Paddy McMenamin. Expand

Stephen Fernane

Belfast native Paddy McMenamin visited Kerry recently to launch his new book, ‘From Armed Struggle to Academia’.

Like many from the period between 1969 to the 1998, life took an uncharted course due to the Troubles.

