Former asylum seeker writes book on her journey from Bosnia to Killarney

Killarney-based author launches new book on mental health struggle

Dzana Raszewska (centre) pictured with her friends and musicians at the launch of her book 'Out of the Dark' in The Great Southern Hotel on Saturday. From left: Alina Maslak, Clauss Ernst Catpiper, Stacey Slattery, Ozzy Quadros, Leona Hennessy and Diarmuid Griffin. Photo: Tatyana McGough Expand
Dzana Raszewska (centre) pictured with Justyna Krawczyk and Monika Kipnik at the launch of her book 'Out of the Dark' in The Great Southern Hotel on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough Expand
Dzana Raszewska (centre) pictured with friends at the launch of her book 'Out of the Dark'&quot; in The Great Southern Hotel on Saturday. From left: Diarmuid Griffin, Darina Borovyk, Dzana Raszewska with Maya ( baby), Yasmine Renaudin and Silvia Villena. Photo: Tatyana McGough Expand
Dzana Raszewska (centre) pictured with sisters Jane and Alina Maslak from Ukraine at the launch of her book 'Out of the Dark' in The Great Southern Hotel on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough Expand
Dzana Raszewska (centre) pictured with Nadia Winiewicz and Wioletta Figura at the launch of her book 'Out of the Dark' in The Great Southern Hotel on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough Expand
Dzana Raszewska signing her book 'Out of the Dark' for Tetiana Rodriguez at the book launch in The Great Southern Hotel on Saturday. Photo: Tatyana McGough Expand

Oisín Nolan

Killarney-based author Dzana Raszewska launched her new book on Saturday, a personal account of her journey from darkness into the light.

Dzana is a yoga teacher and development support worker in Killarney who came to the town in 2015 as an asylum seeker. Her book, launched in The Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, addresses mental-health struggles and describes a journey from the darkest of places into a place of love for herself and others.

