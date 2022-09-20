Former asylum seeker writes book on her journey from Bosnia to Killarney

Killarney-based author Dzana Raszewska launched her new book on Saturday, a personal account of her journey from darkness into the light.

Dzana is a yoga teacher and development support worker in Killarney who came to the town in 2015 as an asylum seeker. Her book, launched in The Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, addresses mental-health struggles and describes a journey from the darkest of places into a place of love for herself and others.

In a most personal and poetic style, Dzana describes her life as she leaves Bosnia for Ireland and the challenges she faces as she comes to terms with her borderline personality disorder and depression. The book is divided into three distinct sections that describe the seeking of asylum, the internal battle with crippling depression and the journey out of the dark as friends help her see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I came to Ireland looking for a better life, I came from a very violent family, my father was convicted of murder. It was like something from a mafia movie. I was attending my second college at the time, and I just couldn’t be free in my country anymore, it was not safe to be there anymore and that’s when I decided to move somewhere else at the age of 22,” she said.

“I wanted to go somewhere where English was spoken. When I was living in Bosnia I worked as a waitress part-time and I would meet a lot of Irish people there and they were always so positive and kind, and I think that was the main reason as to why I decided to come here,” she added.

“I was living here for about two-and-a-half years in a direct provision centre which was probably the hardest period of my life because the system wasn’t easy itself, and I wasn’t aware of the traumatic experiences that I was carrying from my own country, and I was also dealing with new ones arriving in Ireland.

“I was living in Killarney for all of this time, and I wasn’t feeling well. They were sending me to mental-health institutions for support and I didn’t understand why, so I decided to move to Cork and start everything again, and that’s where I had a full-on awareness of what’s going on, I tried to take my own life a few times,” Dzana revealed.

“At one time I wasn’t able to find myself, I was in a really bad space. The doctors were sending me here, there and everywhere and I was really at the edge and Pieta House ended up taking me as a high-alert patient. That first week I had three or four therapy sessions, but when I was in CUH, they sent me home saying that there was nobody there to deal with me.

“During my therapy, it was suggested to me that I start a journal and I started trying to help myself. As time went on, I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, depression and PTSD. Throughout this period, I was writing the book and remember thinking at one stage ‘I’m writing this to keep myself alive’, and it really felt like that, and I never knew how the book was going to turn out, but in one moment I was really serious about my healing journey. In just one moment, everything shifted, and I started finding little things that started helping me, and I have to say Pieta House saved my life, they never gave up on me.”

Dzana says she has now embraced her personality disorder and won’t allow it to take over her life. “I’ve only let it be a little part of me, and I think it’s important because a lot of people after COVID are struggling with depression, they cannot catch up with the system. It’s like we are constantly being pushed and challenged, there is no time for us to breathe, and I think a lot of people are losing themselves.”

Dzana now inspires others through her work as a yoga teacher and support worker for KASI (Immigrant Support Centre). She wanted to share her story to inspire others on their journey through the dark and would like the book to remind others that they are not alone in their struggles.

“Now I work as a support worker in Killarney and the amount of people who come to us asking for help when it comes to their mental-health struggles is unbelievable, and I find we always help them way faster than the system does,” she said.

“I also started yoga and a holistic way of looking at things, and now I’m helping people in many different ways on how to deal with those hard times, to show the world that it’s possible to live with borderline personality disorder.

“I’ve been told that I would probably need a guardian, that I should go on an illness benefit because it’s likely that I will not be able to hold down a job for long, but I’ve been running my business, I closed the business because I want to do something else, I’m working as a support worker now and being able to advocate. This is one of my greatest passions. Advocating for mental health,” she added.

Dzana says she knows the book is going to find people who are meant to read it.

“I just want them to know that they are not alone because I felt so alone at so many stages of my life and writing this book, there were times where I had to put the pen down and breathe. We are not alone, there are more people that are going through the same things. I just want to be an advocate for people who don’t have the power to speak, that’s it.”

A percentage of profits from the sale of the book will go to Pieta House in Tralee.

“I wanted to give it to the local organisation here in Kerry because I’m back living in Kerry now and I never want to leave!” Dzana said.