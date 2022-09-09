‘Forgetting your dog licence, not a great excuse’ says Judge as woman gets court conviction

A Milltown woman who was before Cahersiveen District Court for not having a dog licence said she had forgotten to get one which Judge Joanne Carroll said not a ‘great excuse’.

"If you have a TV you have a licence, if you have a dog you have a licence,” she said.

"Dogs can harm people, that is why you need a licence.”

Helena O’Sullivan of 9 Beech Road, Ard na Greine, Milltown was before the court for not having a dog licence when Kerry’s County Council’s dog warden visited after receiving a complaint.

When asked why she didn’t get a licence in 2021.

"I didn’t think of it, I have five kids,” she told Judge Carroll.

Cahersiveen District Court heard that Kerry County Council had received a call about two dogs loose at Ard na Greine, Milltown on March 15, 22. A dog warden subsequently visited on March 22 and called to Ms O’Sullivan’s house.

She admitted she was the owner of one of the dogs – a Cavapoo a mixture of a King Charles crossed with a poodle. The court heard there had been previous complaints in relation to the dog but when the dog warden called it was in the garden.

It emerged that Ms O’Sullivan did not have a licence. Her previous licence had expired in September 2020.

Ms O’Sullivan was issued with a fixed charge notice for €100 which she did not pay. She was also cautioned to keep the dog under control but no charges were brought on that matter.

Judge Carroll noted that she did not have a licence for two years and had only got the licence for the dog the day before the court sitting. She convicted and fined her €70.