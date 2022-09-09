Kerry

‘Forgetting your dog licence, not a great excuse’ says Judge as woman gets court conviction

Sinead Kelleher

A Milltown woman who was before Cahersiveen District Court for not having a dog licence said she had forgotten to get one which Judge Joanne Carroll said not a ‘great excuse’.

"If you have a TV you have a licence, if you have a dog you have a licence,” she said. 

