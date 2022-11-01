Forest fun for Sneem pupils as they celebrate a busy first term

St. Michaels National School has always prided itself on thinking outside the box and providing its 69 pupils with a wide, varied and action packed curriculum according to principal Aine Murphy and this year they have gone down a new route with the introduction of Forest School.

This term twelve lucky pupils are taking part in the six week programme weeks of Forest School taught by Mara and Yvonne Muller Tolk at Blueberry Hill Farm.

Forest school is a wonderful school of exploration , discovery and fun. The main focus in this school is on child led play in the magnificent setting of the farm. At Forest School group games are encouraged to instil a feeling of togetherness and community.

“St. Michaels National School recognises the importance of self-esteem, confidence building and finding your own voice. Forest School allows pupils take a break from school and explore ,learn and find their own self and voice surrounded by the beauty and wonder of nature. We are delighted to be once again embracing new ways to find the necessary tools to allow our pupils become the best they can be,” said Mrs Murphy.

Forest school is one of a host of activities taking place at the school this year not least music and sport but also mindfulness and mental health initiatives. This year the school is incorporating well-being into the curriculum and will host various events this year as they aim to get their amber flag for the active promotion of positive mental health.

Meanwhile, first, second and third class have also been busy focusing on nutrition learning how to choose healthy and nutritious foods to best fuel their brains and bodies. Third class have been interacting with people living in the community each choosing a person to talk to and bring back information to their class.

A newsletter created by pupils that would rival The Kerryman has also been created by pupils and is now on their new website www.sneemschool.ie

The schools ASD classrooms have also been busy with food focusing on cooking up a storm to create their own dishes like pancakes and cinnamon rolls.

In more good news for the school the Department of Education have confirmed that funding is to be provided for a new extension to the school securing the future of the school.