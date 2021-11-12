‘Foolish’ decision to go for a drive during lock-down ends in court conviction

Three young people from Limerick – who drove to Kenmare during lock-down, breaching the 5km travel limit in place – have been convicted and fined.

Kenmare District Court heard in evidence that Garda James Ellard stopped a vehicle in the Square, Kenmare, with three occupants at 10.55pm on May 2, 2021.

They were from Limerick and had gone for a drive to Kenmare, when a travel limit due to the COVID pandemic was in place.

Cian Joseph Ward of 6 St Mary’s Terrace, Carrigkerry, Athea, County Limerick; Lauren McGee, also of the same address; and Graham Ryan McCoy of Dromrahnee, Ardagh, County Limerick, were all charged with travelling outside the relevant travel area without reasonable excuse, contravening temporary COVID-19 restrictions.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the court that none of the three had previous convictions, and they had apologised. The eldest in the group was 22 and the others in their teens, he said.

“They were upfront with gardaí, they were going for a drive,” Mr O’Connell said. “It was very foolish. COVID got the better of them, staying inside got the better of them. They are pleading guilty.”

The court heard that Mr Ward was the driver on the day but no longer has a vehicle.

Judge David Waters fined Mr Ward €500 and the other two defendants €400 each.